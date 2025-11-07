New Skoda Octavia RS First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Exclusivity
- Fast yet practical
- Engaging to drive
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Quite expensive
- Interior quality not up to the price
Introduction
The Octavia RS needs no introduction per se, but in this new-gen avatar, it certainly deserves one. The Czech brand displayed all the previous iterations of this sporty sedan, enough to keep us occupied until we could lay our hands on the real deal. With the drive being limited to a few laps around the Buddh International Circuit, we couldn’t push the car to its limits. That said, it did give us a fair idea of how the car would fare and whether or not you should shell out your hard-earned money on this latest offering.
Price and Rivals
6 / 10
Currently in its fourth generation, the Octavia RS is priced just a shade under Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it in direct contention with the Volkswagen Golf GTI, which commands a tag of Rs. 53 lakh before taxes, and the fact that both cars share the same engine and transmission combo makes things that much more interesting. But as a standalone product, does the Octavia RS deliver on its promise of performance while moving a step ahead of its predecessor? We answer all this and then some more.
Design
8.5 / 10
Let’s start with my favourite part, the colour palette. The Octavia RS is a looker, no doubt, and you can’t go wrong with any of the five paints on offer, including Candy White, Race Blue, Velvet Red, Magic Black, and Mamba Green. While the latter stands out, to say the least, all other colours apart from the white lend it a sporty appeal.
The Magic Black, on the other hand, should be your choice if you want to roll around town with the sleeper look, very much a ‘Wolf in a sheep’s clothing’ avatar. With each update, the Octavia RS has only grown more aggressive in design, looking meaner and more purposeful. The split headlamps have come in unison in the new generation, and the DRL eyebrows convey a ferocious intent this time around.
The glossy black finish for multiple elements all around is a tasteful add-on, as are the subtle VRS badges on the tailgate and grille. The only thing that, in my opinion, sticks out like a sore thumb is the design of the alloy wheels. All said and done, it isn’t the Octavia RS or the other recent launches alone, as we’ve seen a slew of new cars getting a boring design in terms of the dual-tone wheels. Time for a wake-up call, maybe?
Interior
The faster intentions are conveyed once you step inside, too, courtesy of the all-black theme with contrast red stitching almost everywhere. The interior feels the part, replete with a faux carbon-fibre finish, premium soft touch fabrics, and even the quality of buttons on the centre console. One thing that could’ve certainly been done better, visible on certain parts of the dashboard and doors, is the quality of the hard plastics, something that even mid-size SUVs don’t come with these days. This comes up as a glaring mismatch for a car that commands north of half a crore with taxes involved. Another missed opportunity that came to mind, especially when considering cost-cutting measures, was adding an engine start-stop button right where the conventional key sits when one needs to ‘crank up’ the engine.
Next up, the lever used to open the bonnet was on the front passenger side, something we feel Skoda didn’t bother to update, considering the limited numbers the car would sell in. Not that these two would be deal breakers or anything close to it, but it’s worth keeping in mind for times when you might be in a hurry and end up sitting confused.
The front seats provide adequate support, and the under-thigh support is adjustable as well, thus offering a complete solution, be it a comfy drive on the highway or sweating it out on the track. The side bolstering further aids the support, although the ones in the Golf GTI are a bit better.
Features and Equipment
7 / 10
Skoda has loaded the Octavia RS with a laundry list of features, be it the exterior, interior, or the safety aspect. There is a single, fully loaded variant which comes with all the bells and whistles like all-LED lighting, 19-inch wheels, headlight washers, rear spoiler, sports suspension, and a sports exhaust.
Further, you get a three-zone climate control, virtual pedal, 360-degree camera, 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, four 45W Type-C charging ports, HUD, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and a 675W, 12-speaker Canton music system. Also up for offer are front sport seats with massage, heating, electric adjustment, and memory functions.
There are two key features the car misses out on - a sunroof and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), the latter of which is offered with the global-spec car. Elsewhere, the safety suite boasts 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, ESC, MSR, ASR, EDL, HBA, DSR, RBS, ESBS, MCB, XDS+, and blind spot detection.
Engine and Performance
8 / 10
At the heart of the 2025 Octavia RS is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Tuned to develop 261bhp and 370Nm, it is claimed to touch speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in just 6.4 seconds. With the starters (or specifications) out of the way, let’s get to the main course.
Off to a start, the Octavia RS cleanly pulls away from a stop in a rather smooth fashion. It builds up speed too, in a surprisingly linear form, something that you wouldn’t expect from a car built specifically with performance in mind. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not like the car isn’t fast. It’ll blow you away on the streets, but at the BIC, the car might feel subconsciously slow with so much ground to play.
Nevertheless, this notchback gained pace, and by the time we finished the long straight, it had surpassed the double ton mark. What left us dumbfounded was the exhaust note, which was rather muted, and the fact that it doesn’t dial it up to a noticeable level until you’ve almost hit the redline.
Ride and Handling
8.5 / 10
We had the opportunity to test the Octavia RS over three specially curated tracks for its agility and handling, and this is where the car really showed where it can shine. Making its way through a set of cones from either side, the Octavia RS felt planted - almost go-kart-like. The steering is progressive and weighs up as you build speed. For those of you who like it specific all the time, Skoda offers the option of steering modes too.
There was next to no body roll, even with the tyres occasionally screaming for mercy, and the steering was pretty slick too. The way the car sticks to the ground, with next to no movement as you get in and out of a corner, is something that reminds you why you pay such a premium for this car and how it has you smiling even behind that snug helmet on the track. Since we drove the car only on the track, our opinions on the ride quality are something we’ll save for when this legend arrives at the CarWale garage for a full-blown road test.
Verdict
7 / 10
The Octavia RS returns in a new avatar and brings along a lot of updates, be it the powertrain, features, design, and more. It packs the ability to push its limits on the track over the weekend, while also managing to double up as a fast mode of transport to and fro should the need arise.
The fact that only 100 units were up for grabs and all have been spoken for further cements the desirability and exclusivity factors when you come to think about it. While it may not set records when pushed in a straight line, it can certainly leave you grinning ear to ear should you decide to go corner-carving, at the track, around a ghat, or otherwise.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi