New Skoda Octavia RS First Drive Review

Let’s start with my favourite part, the colour palette. The Octavia RS is a looker, no doubt, and you can’t go wrong with any of the five paints on offer, including Candy White, Race Blue, Velvet Red, Magic Black, and Mamba Green. While the latter stands out, to say the least, all other colours apart from the white lend it a sporty appeal.

The Magic Black, on the other hand, should be your choice if you want to roll around town with the sleeper look, very much a ‘Wolf in a sheep’s clothing’ avatar. With each update, the Octavia RS has only grown more aggressive in design, looking meaner and more purposeful. The split headlamps have come in unison in the new generation, and the DRL eyebrows convey a ferocious intent this time around.

The glossy black finish for multiple elements all around is a tasteful add-on, as are the subtle VRS badges on the tailgate and grille. The only thing that, in my opinion, sticks out like a sore thumb is the design of the alloy wheels. All said and done, it isn’t the Octavia RS or the other recent launches alone, as we’ve seen a slew of new cars getting a boring design in terms of the dual-tone wheels. Time for a wake-up call, maybe?