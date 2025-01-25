Skoda Kylaq Automatic First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Seating comfort
- Build quality
- Refinement
Why would I avoid it?
- Lacks diesel/CNG option
- Missing high-end features
What is it?
8 / 10
The Kylaq represents a new entry point for the brand Skoda in India. It’s a sub-4 metre crossover designed entirely in India. With prices starting under Rs. 8 Lakh, the Kylaq offers good value when you consider some of its variants. We will get to the value proposition later in this review. For now, let’s focus on the design and packaging of this new crossover.
Measuring 3,995mm in length, featuring a 2,566mm wheelbase and 189mm ground clearance, the Kylaq boasts ideal dimensions and clearance to deal with broken city streets. In terms of appearance, the Kylaq has been designed using Skoda's new design language. There is a slight resemblance to the Kushaq in the grille design, but apart from that, the detailing on the Kylaq is fairly new. Elements such as the split LED headlights, shape of the bumper, and the way the bonnet has been treated when it comes to the cuts and creases are all entirely new.
Like the Kushaq, the Kylaq features minimal overhangs at both the front and rear to maximise space efficiency. At the rear, the first thing that will grab your attention is the compact and neatly designed taillights. Overall, the Kylaq is a good-looking crossover and has got a mature edge to its design which is bound to age well.
Is the cabin of the Kylaq any good?
8 / 10
The cabin has a positively restrained look, featuring a clean design for the dashboard and the finer elements. Speaking of which, the 10-inch infotainment screen and the digital driver’s cluster have been neatly integrated into the dash. Although, I am not a fan of the touch-sensitive controls for the climate control since they aren’t easy to use on the go. Otherwise, The Kylaq is ergonomically sound, with all the controls falling easily to hand and a driving position that is pretty much spot on. Moreover, the quality of plastics is also good, and overall, it is refreshing to see the consistency in fit and finish across the cabin. However, the predominantly black cabin doesn’t offer much in terms of soft-touch materials, but it looks and feels quite well-made.
Seating comfort is among the Kylaq’s strong suits. The rear seats, in particular, are surprisingly comfortable. The cabin could do with more shoulder room to seat three adults in some comfort, but the way the rear seatback and base are contoured and how well you are enveloped is impressive indeed. There is no shortage of under-thigh support, and the recline angle is spot-on, too. There is a good amount of knee and headroom for the rear passengers. So, if you want a compact crossover to be chauffeured in, the Kylaq fits the bill, but if you are someone who would ferry five people more often than not, then there are similarly priced alternatives that are wider inside. Of course, the Kylaq can accommodate three abreast in the back, but that’s with all three sitting with their elbows tucked in.
The most expensive variant offers you LED projector headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, TPMS, auto headlamps, single-pane sunroof, 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear-view camera, six airbags, and ABS and ESP as standard. What’s unique to the Kylaq is the electric adjustment and ventilation function for both driver and front passenger seats.
Is the Kylaq good to drive?
7.5 / 10
The Kylaq is offered with a single-engine option. It’s the familiar 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This direct-injection turbocharged engine produces 115bhp and 178Nm of torque, which are decent figures for the segment. The engine has that typical three-cylinder thrum, though it is notable only at high revs, and the noise isn’t unpleasant in any way. In terms of performance, this is a turbo engine, yes, but it responds strongly even at low revs. It has a good amount of low-end torque, and you don’t have to wait for the turbo to spool up.
The Kylaq’s impressive performance is, in no small part, due to the six-speed torque converter automatic, which is fairly quick and responsive when kept in S mode. At slow speeds, there is no hesitancy in stop-and-start traffic, and the downshifts are better masked compared to rivals with a DCT gearbox. On part throttle, it upshifts early at the meat of the torque band to make quick progress. Overall, this is a solid drivetrain with ample grunt for daily driving.
We spent a whole day driving the Kylaq primarily on smooth roads across Goa. On a few rutted, corrugated stretches, the Kylaq remained mostly flat and surprisingly comfortable, with the suspension absorbing irregularities quite well.
Should you buy the Kylaq?
7.5 / 10
The Skoda Kylaq may not leave a strong first impression when you look at it on paper. There is just one petrol engine option, and it’s missing quite a few convenience features like ADAS, 360-degree camera system, and drive modes. However, it is one of those cars that you absolutely need to spend some time with to be impressed. It’s good looking, well-put-together, comfortable for a small family, and quite pleasing to drive. In terms of pricing, the base variant isn’t barebones and represents good value, although the same cannot be said for the top-spec Prestige variant, which is priced close to rivals that offer a lot more features.
Our pick would be the Signature Plus AT variant at Rs. 12.40 lakh, which is fairly loaded and gets you features such as auto climate control, a 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, rear-view camera, 60:40 split functionality for the rear seat, auto headlights, and more.
Pictures by Kapil Angane