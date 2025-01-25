Skoda Kylaq Automatic First Drive Review

The cabin has a positively restrained look, featuring a clean design for the dashboard and the finer elements. Speaking of which, the 10-inch infotainment screen and the digital driver’s cluster have been neatly integrated into the dash. Although, I am not a fan of the touch-sensitive controls for the climate control since they aren’t easy to use on the go. Otherwise, The Kylaq is ergonomically sound, with all the controls falling easily to hand and a driving position that is pretty much spot on. Moreover, the quality of plastics is also good, and overall, it is refreshing to see the consistency in fit and finish across the cabin. However, the predominantly black cabin doesn’t offer much in terms of soft-touch materials, but it looks and feels quite well-made.

Seating comfort is among the Kylaq’s strong suits. The rear seats, in particular, are surprisingly comfortable. The cabin could do with more shoulder room to seat three adults in some comfort, but the way the rear seatback and base are contoured and how well you are enveloped is impressive indeed. There is no shortage of under-thigh support, and the recline angle is spot-on, too. There is a good amount of knee and headroom for the rear passengers. So, if you want a compact crossover to be chauffeured in, the Kylaq fits the bill, but if you are someone who would ferry five people more often than not, then there are similarly priced alternatives that are wider inside. Of course, the Kylaq can accommodate three abreast in the back, but that’s with all three sitting with their elbows tucked in.

The most expensive variant offers you LED projector headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, TPMS, auto headlamps, single-pane sunroof, 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear-view camera, six airbags, and ABS and ESP as standard. What’s unique to the Kylaq is the electric adjustment and ventilation function for both driver and front passenger seats.