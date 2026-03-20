2026 Skoda Kushaq 1.0-litre Eight-speed AT First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy It?
- Engaging powertrain performance
- High speed ride and handling
- Spacious for four people
Why Would I Avoid It?
- Misses out on ADAS and 360-degree camera
- Too many hard plastics in the cabin
- Firm slow-speed ride quality
Introduction
The 2026 Skoda Kushaq rolls into the Indian market with a promise. To elevate buyer experience with its refreshed design, feature additions, and more importantly, a new eight-speed torque converter automatic paired with the 1.0-litre TSI engine. This addition aims to improve everyday drivability and broaden the appeal of the smaller turbo-petrol variant.
Positioned in the highly competitive mid-size SUV space, the Kushaq continues to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, and Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Grand Vitara. Each of these offers a slightly different flavour, be it comfort, features, or efficiency. However, Skoda’s pitch has always been about driving feel. For this review, we drove the 1.0-litre TSI with the new eight-speed automatic in the Prestige trim to see what has changed.
Exterior Design
7.8 / 10
The Kushaq’s overall silhouette remains unchanged, retaining its upright stance and slightly long proportions. It’s a design that leans more towards a clean European aesthetic rather than a bulky SUV look. At the front, the changes are subtle but noticeable. There’s a revised grille now featuring an illuminated light band, along with chrome elements that add visual width. The bumper has been tweaked to give it a slightly sharper look. LED headlamps and fog lamps continue, and the overall lighting signature now looks more contemporary, especially at night.
The side profile remains largely identical to the outgoing model, but the new alloy wheel design adds some freshness. That said, the strong shoulder line and clean surfacing continue to define the side view. It does not try hard to look muscular and instead sticks to a more understated, sporty stance. At the rear, the updates include full LED tail lamps with sequential turn indicators, a redesigned bumper, and proudly illuminated Skoda lettering that not only looks trendy, but you appreciate how well it is neatly integrated.
Interior Design
7.8 / 10
Step inside, and you appreciate the layout. The dashboard design is clean and logically laid out, with a horizontal flow that helps the cabin feel wider than it is. Visibility from the driver’s seat remains unobstructed, which is always a plus in daily driving. However, material quality remains a mixed bag. While areas like the door pads and armrests get some soft-touch elements, most of the dashboard and console are finished in hard plastics.
The fit and finish are acceptable, but the perceived quality does not match the solid interiors Skoda has traditionally been associated with. What is nice is that the steering wheel is well-finished in leatherette, feels nice to hold, and gets intuitive controls with good tactile feedback. Overall, the cabin feels neatly put together, but again we do miss the richness of the older Skodas.
Features
7.8 / 10
The updated Kushaq comes equipped with a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster that offers crisp graphics and supports turn-by-turn navigation. The interface is clean, and navigating through menus is straightforward without being too distracting. Other features include automatic climate control with physical buttons, which are easier to use while driving compared to touch-based controls. There is also a wireless charging pad, and a larger panoramic sunroof on higher variants, which adds to the sense of space inside the cabin.
One of the more unusual additions is the rear seat massage function. Obviously it’s not something you expect in this segment, but it does add a layer of novelty and comfort for rear occupants. That said, the feature list does miss out on some now-expected equipment such as ADAS and a 360-degree camera, both of which are increasingly common in this price bracket.
Space
7.7 / 10
Ingress and egress are easy thanks to wide-opening doors and you do not have to climb in or drop down too much, owing to the optimal seat height. The front ones offer good support with adequate cushioning and thigh support. In fact the driving position is easy to get right, thanks to electric height adjustment for the seat and both reach and rake adjustment for the steering wheel. Even taller occupants will find enough knee and headroom.
At the rear, space is well managed for two passengers. There is ample legroom, headroom, and footroom, and the backrest angle is comfortable enough for longer journeys. However, the middle seat is best avoided unless necessary due to the firm and slightly raised seatback, making it less comfortable for a third passenger.
Storage
8 / 10
Practicality is one of the Kushaq’s strengths, and that continues. The glovebox is well-sized and easy to access, while the centre console is neatly organised with a wireless charging pad, cup holders, and storage for small items. Additionally, all door pockets can hold one-litre bottles along with other items, and they are deep enough to be genuinely useful.
Elsewhere, the seatback pockets are also large, and the addition of dedicated sleeves for smartphones is a thoughtful touch. A strong highlight remains its 491-litre boot. It is well-shaped and usable, to the extent where we easily accommodated six aircraft cabin-sized suitcases.
Infotainment System
8 / 10
The Kushaq gets a 10-inch infotainment system with a smooth and responsive interface. The layout is intuitive, needing no time to get accustomed to the menus. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is quick to pair and remains stable during use.
It also gets a Skoda sound system, with a subwoofer and amplifier, delivering good clarity even at higher volumes. Although not segment-leading in terms of outright punch, we feel it is well-balanced for most listening preferences.
Safety
7.7 / 10
The Kushaq’s safety net includes disc brakes on all four wheels, six airbags, and a five-star safety rating. It also gets a wide range of electronic aids such as ESC, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold control, and multi-collision braking. However, it misses out on ADAS functions that are getting increasingly common in this segment. The absence of a 360-degree camera is also noticeable, especially in tight parking scenarios. What makes matters worse is that the rear camera quality is average, with slightly distorted visuals.
Performance
9 / 10
Powering this particular version is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine producing 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. The big update is the introduction of an eight-speed torque converter automatic. In the city, it is smooth and peppy, with a predictable power delivery and does not feel strained at all. Plus, the gearbox complements the engine extremely well by keeping shifts flowing and unobtrusive. It gets up to speed surprisingly quickly and feels quite usable for everyday driving.
Even on the highway, the gearbox plays a key role in enhancing the driving experience, wherein gears shift seamlessly, and overtakes are performed effortlessly. Thoughtfully, the inclusion of Sport and Manual modes, along with delay-less paddle shifters, gives you more control when needed. We have to admit that in most situations, you barely notice the shifts unless you eye the tachometer. That said, refinement could be better. While it sounds smooth at idle, a characteristic three-cylinder gruffness becomes noticeable as revs climb. There are also mild vibrations felt through the seat and centre armrest, even when idling.
Ride and Handling
8.8 / 10
The suspension setup leans towards the firmer side. At low speeds in the city, you do feel the sharper bumps and road imperfections but not to the point where it is uncomfortable. However, as speeds increase, the ride settles down noticeably and feels more composed. High-speed stability remains one of its strengths, and the car feels planted and reassuring on the highway.
And as expected, the steering has a natural weight to it, body roll is well controlled, and the overall driving experience feels thoroughly engaging. It encourages you to carry more speed through corners, which is something enthusiasts will appreciate. Braking performance too, is confidence-inspiring, with a progressive pedal and strong stopping power.
NVH
7.5 / 10
Noise insulation in the 1.0-litre variant is not pleasing overall. Although wind noise is well controlled, road and tyre noise are quite noticeable, especially on coarse surfaces. The engine also makes its presence felt under acceleration, and there are minor vibrations at idle. Additionally, seat ventilation is quite audible, adding to the overall cabin noise levels.
Verdict
8 / 10
We believe that the Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI automatic benefits significantly from the introduction of the eight-speed torque converter. It improves drivability, especially in urban conditions, while retaining the engaging driving dynamics that the brand is known for. However, the lack of ADAS, noticeable cabin noise, limited comfort for a third rear passenger, and unexciting cabin materials do take away from the overall experience.
If your priorities lean towards a well-built driver-focused SUV with a sorted automatic gearbox and high-speed stability, the Kushaq with its European flavour still makes a strong case for itself.
Pictures: Kapil Angane