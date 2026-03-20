2026 Skoda Kushaq 1.0-litre Eight-speed AT First Drive Review

Introduction

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq rolls into the Indian market with a promise. To elevate buyer experience with its refreshed design, feature additions, and more importantly, a new eight-speed torque converter automatic paired with the 1.0-litre TSI engine. This addition aims to improve everyday drivability and broaden the appeal of the smaller turbo-petrol variant.

Positioned in the highly competitive mid-size SUV space, the Kushaq continues to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, and Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Grand Vitara. Each of these offers a slightly different flavour, be it comfort, features, or efficiency. However, Skoda’s pitch has always been about driving feel. For this review, we drove the 1.0-litre TSI with the new eight-speed automatic in the Prestige trim to see what has changed.