New Skoda Kodiaq First Drive Review

Why Should I Buy It?
- All-round ability
- High quality interior
- Refinement
Why Should I Avoid It?
- Cramped third row
- Lack of hybrid powertrain
What is it?
The Kodiaq, Skoda’s flagship offering for the Indian market, has arrived in a new generation. This update entails a slew of changes – whether it’s the exterior design, interior and features, or updates under the skin. The automaker, in typical fashion, offers a wider range of its ‘Simply Clever’ features. But what exactly are they, and do they live up to the hype? We find out in this first drive report.
In the design department, the new Kodiaq brings a wave of freshness all around, while carrying over the overall silhouette of the SUV. The grille now features a matte dark chrome finish along with illumination, the latter being a horizontal unit. The light strip though, was visible only on close inspection in dark surroundings, and we would’ve liked a brighter finish for it to be visible in broad daylight. The dark chrome paint with a matte finish is visible on other elements such as the C-pillars, rear bumper, and roof rails. The side profile gains a fresh design for the alloy wheels with what seems to mimic aero inserts, a distinct visual usually reserved for EV derivatives. The derriere benefits from new C-shaped LED tail lights and a tweaked tailgate.
While the above states true for the top-spec L&K variant, the Sportline variant, as the name suggests, is a far cry from the traditional approach. Here, the matte dark chrome elements are finished in glossy black, and along with a different design for the alloy wheels, it features a sportier rear diffuser too. A similar treatment is carried over to the interior in this form, with an all-black theme, sporty seats, three-spoke steering wheel, and Alcantara inserts.
Is the Cabin of the New Skoda Kodiaq Any Good?
8 / 10
Step inside the new Kodiaq and you’re greeted by a fresh Cognac theme, which is a fresh approach in the sea of browns, tans, and greys. The premium quality is evident right from the word go, be it the soft-touch leatherette on the dashboard, L-shaped interior door handles, or the silver and black textured finish on the doors. The central dial on the centre console now allows for multi-function use, and one can choose up to four options from a set of six pre-assigned shortcuts. This is one of them, though not self-admittedly, simply clever features in the Kodiaq.
Speaking of simply clever, Skoda has a lot to offer, some of which include the signature umbrella holder in the driver-side door, display cleaner for the infotainment screen that has its own spot in the centre console (us OCD folks thank Skoda from the bottom of our hearts for this), door panel-mounted waste bins, and even a flexible cargo element in the boot that straps on to one side of the double-sided carpet, thus allowing you to fixate even the smaller items without them having to struggle to find a fixed place. Another masterstroke is the set of dual cupholders that double up to four units by sliding the top portion behind, and those of you with a regular cuppa or bottles of hydration will definitely have a sigh of relief. Last but not least, the tablet holders stacked up behind the front seats can also handle phones, which makes it easy if you like watching stuff on the go.
Space is plentiful inside the 2025 Kodiaq - well, almost. The front seats have more than adequate room, even for those of us on the healthier side, and it’s a similar story in the second row too. There might be some shoulder-rubbing with the latter, but not much to complain about per se, unless you plan to do an all-day road trip. That said, the third row lacks in this department as you sit knees-up all the time, with barely any headroom left for those times when the driver gets his adrenaline up. The gear lever has now been repositioned to the back of the steering wheel on the right stalk, and this has freed up space on the centre console, and doesn’t take much time to get used to either.
In terms of features, the Kodiaq boasts a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, 45W USB Type-C charging ports, wireless mobile projection, 12.9-inch touchscreen unit, electric tailgate, three-zone climate control, and ambient lighting. Among the host of safety features offered with the SUV are nine airbags, driver drowsiness detection, intelli-park assist, and some more.
Is the New Skoda Kodiaq Any Good to Drive?
6.5 / 10
Let’s begin by getting the core numbers out of the way. The Kodiaq, in its new generation avatar, continues to source firepower from the 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. While the torque output remains unchanged at 320Nm, the engine has been massaged to produce an additional 14bhp, taking the final figure to 201bhp. A 4x4 system is standard as well, and Skoda claims a mileage of 14.86kmpl, a detail that we will have a better idea of once we put it through our very own real-world tests in the near future.
While this iteration of the Kodiaq sold in global markets gets ADAS and DCC, both have been given a miss, although the former is expected to be introduced in the future as the brand is currently testing this feature and tweaking it accordingly.
Off the line, the Kodiaq’s engine appears to have a linear nature, but even a decent dab on the throttle and the change in its temperament is discernible, as it leaps forward with plenty of charge. It continues with this formula past triple-digit speeds and barely ran out of breath in this short stint that it had with us. The refinement and NVH levels are quite commendable too, and it isn’t passed on inside unless there is some pedal-to-the-metal action every now and then.
What surprised us during our drive was the slightly stiffer suspension setup on a car that is out with luxury and comfort as a higher focus. The low-speed ride is firm, and while undulations and uneven roads at lower speeds don’t see any thud or crashing, it does feel a little unsettling once it picks up pace. What the Kodiaq might lack for someone in terms of ride quality, it makes up in the ride and handling department, where it holds its line and is devoid of body roll at moderate speeds.
The rear windshield might feel small to someone while backing in or out, but that’s where the beauty of the 360-degree camera comes into play, making it a breeze in what would otherwise be a stressful situation. We wouldn’t call the steering light by any means, but that doesn’t denote that it is tough to manoeuvre during a commute or the like either.
Should You Buy the New Skoda Kodiaq?
7.5 / 10
Over the years, the Kodiaq has evolved on multiple fronts, and it carries over the predecessor’s mantra of success and blends it with a perspective of a fresh design, new features, and some changes in the ride and handling department. Sure, it does have a few drawbacks like the lack of third-row space or missing out on some key features, but it remains to be seen at what cost they drive this SUV in.
Skoda is slated to announce the prices of the new Kodiaq on 17 April, 2025. To be available in two distinct variants, called L&K, our estimates put the prices in the estimated ballpark of Rs. 45-55 lakh (ex-showroom). Is it worth the buy? Only time and a full-blown road test will give us a more detailed perspective.
Pictures by Kapil Angane