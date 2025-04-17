New Skoda Kodiaq First Drive Review

Step inside the new Kodiaq and you’re greeted by a fresh Cognac theme, which is a fresh approach in the sea of browns, tans, and greys. The premium quality is evident right from the word go, be it the soft-touch leatherette on the dashboard, L-shaped interior door handles, or the silver and black textured finish on the doors. The central dial on the centre console now allows for multi-function use, and one can choose up to four options from a set of six pre-assigned shortcuts. This is one of them, though not self-admittedly, simply clever features in the Kodiaq.

Speaking of simply clever, Skoda has a lot to offer, some of which include the signature umbrella holder in the driver-side door, display cleaner for the infotainment screen that has its own spot in the centre console (us OCD folks thank Skoda from the bottom of our hearts for this), door panel-mounted waste bins, and even a flexible cargo element in the boot that straps on to one side of the double-sided carpet, thus allowing you to fixate even the smaller items without them having to struggle to find a fixed place. Another masterstroke is the set of dual cupholders that double up to four units by sliding the top portion behind, and those of you with a regular cuppa or bottles of hydration will definitely have a sigh of relief. Last but not least, the tablet holders stacked up behind the front seats can also handle phones, which makes it easy if you like watching stuff on the go.

Space is plentiful inside the 2025 Kodiaq - well, almost. The front seats have more than adequate room, even for those of us on the healthier side, and it’s a similar story in the second row too. There might be some shoulder-rubbing with the latter, but not much to complain about per se, unless you plan to do an all-day road trip. That said, the third row lacks in this department as you sit knees-up all the time, with barely any headroom left for those times when the driver gets his adrenaline up. The gear lever has now been repositioned to the back of the steering wheel on the right stalk, and this has freed up space on the centre console, and doesn’t take much time to get used to either.

In terms of features, the Kodiaq boasts a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, 45W USB Type-C charging ports, wireless mobile projection, 12.9-inch touchscreen unit, electric tailgate, three-zone climate control, and ambient lighting. Among the host of safety features offered with the SUV are nine airbags, driver drowsiness detection, intelli-park assist, and some more.