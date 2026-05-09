MY26 Skoda Kodiaq First Drive Review

The infotainment system for the second-gen Kodiaq is a completely new one and stands in at 12.9 inches. As expected, it is fast, easy to use, and has crisp graphics that tie in well with the minimalist image of the interiors. You get access to every function in the car along with it being the area to control things like the ADAS and even the auto-park function. Phone mirroring is wireless and seamless once you have your device registered into the system.

However, the minimalism can be a bit of a drawback as we did not know that the car came with a massage function for the front occupants and only after a bit of prodding around found it in one of the inner menus. Oh and as an added extra, Skoda has also included a screen-cleaning tool which sits neatly in the centre console and is very helpful, especially in a dusty country like India.

The 10.23-inch instrument cluster complements the infotainment system well and is a great piece of kit in terms of display quality and segmenting information. However, the steering controls that govern the screen are not very intuitive and can take some getting used to if you are new to the vehicle. It now comes with a map integration which frees up space for you on the infotainment system.