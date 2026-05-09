MY26 Skoda Kodiaq First Drive Review

Why I Would Buy It?
- ADAS now adds good value
- Feature list
- Refinement
Why I Would Avoid It?
- No alternate powertrain
- Cramped third row
Introduction
When Skoda launched the second-generation Kodiaq for the Indian car market last year, it left out one major feature from the list—ADAS. Stating that it was working to fine-tune ADAS tech for India, it said that it would bring the driver assistance systems at a later date, which it has now done with the MY26 update for the SUV.
Exterior Design
8 / 10
Design is generally subjective, but there is no denying that the Kodiaq is a handsome car. At 4.75 metres, it is massive, and that's despite the subtle(ish) colours that Skoda has chosen for the car. Up front, the signature Skoda grille dominates the face, whilst the slim headlamps add a nice dose of premium touch to the overall look. Move over to the side and you can see the massive rear overhang and the flat roofline dominate the overall look.
The India-spec model in this L&K trim has aero spats for the wheels which is useful for improving aerodynamics but is a missed opportunity for Skoda to give the Kodiaq some really nice 'shoes' in a bid to enhance its profile. Finally, the rear is a bit subtle in that there are not too many elements on the boot door apart from the massive Skoda badge.
Interior Design
8 / 10
The interior too has gone unchanged from the model that was launched last year and in this top-spec L&K trim is a two-tone affair with black for the dashboard and brown for the rest of the cabin. It is very pleasing to the eye and matches the premium appeal that Skoda is trying for with this generation of the Kodiaq.
The whole cabin is a minimalist affair with just the right amount of buttons and knobs to balance out the massive displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. One of the side effects of this design is the multi-functional knobs that can switch between climate control, drive modes, and even the seat heating/cooling function. It's a nice little touch that balances the need for physical buttons versus a digital interface, a prime example of Skoda's simply clever philosophy.
Features
7 / 10
The feature list is pretty comprehensive, with things like dual digital screens, powered front seats with heating, ventilation, and massage, leatherette upholstery, dual wireless chargers, USB-C fast-charging ports, HUD, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, multi-zone climate control, and a full-LED light package. The new addition to the list is Level-2 ADAS which is essentially what this MY26 update is all about. In the overall scheme of things, the list is not a stand-out package but it ticks all the right boxes when looking at the Kodiaq against the competition.
Space
8.5 / 10
Whilst the exterior and interior design are a bit subtle, there is nothing subtle about the Kodiaq's package when it comes to space. It measures in at 4.75 metres with a wheelbase of 2.79 metres, a significant amount in terms of moving real estate. Outside, the rear overhang is massive whilst the aero-covered wheels add to the overall size.
Inside, space in the front row is plentiful for both occupants with more than enough headroom, shoulder room, and knee room. The driver gets an extendable under-thigh support which is quite an added bonus if you are on the taller side. It's a similar story in the second row with more than enough headroom and shoulder room for three occupants to sit abreast and that's considering a massive AC console in between the front seats.
Whilst the front two rows deliver in terms of space, the third row is cramped, not too great on features, and not very easy to access. There is little to no under-thigh support, and it is best suited to adults for short journeys.
Storage
9 / 10
If there is one thing that Skoda is good at, it is that it makes very practical cars and no, we are not just talking about a big boot or an auto-folding third row, there is a lot of practicality tied into the equation. The massive centre console has six individual storage spaces, each designed differently to accommodate different-sized items, enhancing the ability to store items without hindering your movement. The door pockets are all felt-lined which means that you can place softer objects in them without worrying about them being scratched. There are two gloveboxes in front and both are relatively wide and deep, the lower one is angled downwards so that it is easy to look into and access.
The second row gets a massive storage trim, which is a standard fitment on this India-spec L&K variant. It provides multiple additional open storage spaces but without compromising space for the middle occupant. However, the Kodiaq's heavy gun when it comes to storage is the boot. It is 261 litres with the third row up, 786 litres with it down, and a massive 1,976 litres if you fold down the second row. It is tall, deep, wide, and easy to access thanks to the massive boot door.
Infotainment System
7.5 / 10
The infotainment system for the second-gen Kodiaq is a completely new one and stands in at 12.9 inches. As expected, it is fast, easy to use, and has crisp graphics that tie in well with the minimalist image of the interiors. You get access to every function in the car along with it being the area to control things like the ADAS and even the auto-park function. Phone mirroring is wireless and seamless once you have your device registered into the system.
However, the minimalism can be a bit of a drawback as we did not know that the car came with a massage function for the front occupants and only after a bit of prodding around found it in one of the inner menus. Oh and as an added extra, Skoda has also included a screen-cleaning tool which sits neatly in the centre console and is very helpful, especially in a dusty country like India.
The 10.23-inch instrument cluster complements the infotainment system well and is a great piece of kit in terms of display quality and segmenting information. However, the steering controls that govern the screen are not very intuitive and can take some getting used to if you are new to the vehicle. It now comes with a map integration which frees up space for you on the infotainment system.
Safety
8 / 10
Putting the MY26 in MY26 Skoda Kodiaq is the addition of a driver assistance system. You get adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitor, rear traffic alert, and an exit warning system. This was long overdue for the Kodiaq and is a welcome addition for this L&K variant that we have driven as well as for the slightly cheaper Sportline variant.
The adaptive cruise control is effective in that it is not aggressive but is still sharp enough to keep you on track. The distances dialled in for the front vehicle follow always play it safe and are easily able to read vehicles of almost any size, allowing you to slow down and speed up as required. Whilst the system works effectively, getting it to start can be a bit of a task due to the design of the steering controls.
The lane-keep assist only works after 70kmph and is better suited to highways or bigger city roads. Unlike some earlier systems that warned you twice and then needed time to reset, this one will warn you every time you cross the lines or markings. Both the rear traffic alert and blind-spot monitor work effectively but the resolution of the camera is not that great and in low-light conditions, it is a bit difficult to judge the side of the vehicle beside you. Finally, the exit warning system is a boon considering not just the size of the Kodiaq but also the massive size of its doors. Other than this, all variants of the Kodiaq get nine airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, pre-crash protection, and hill-start assist.
Performance
7.5 / 10
As is the case previously, you can have this Kodiaq with only one engine option, which in this case is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol producing 201bhp and 320Nm. An eight-speed AT and AWD are standard across the range for the Indian market.
It's a very likeable powertrain with more than enough grunt off the line to quickly get you up to speed and keep you there as required. A big part of this is the way the eight-speed AT moves up and down the range to ensure that you don't feel at any point like the car is out of breath. It's a very smart gearbox and much like all modern torque converters, does its best work when left alone to function in the background. You get drive modes that alter the intensity of the throttle and there are paddle shifters that are instant in response and make for an engaging driving experience.
Ride and Handling
7.5 / 10
One of the things that Skoda has managed to do with the Kodiaq is to make it feel wrapped around you once you start moving. Put literally, the Kodiaq doesn't feel as big as it looks and this has come on the back of a punchy engine, strong NVH, and car-like dynamics rather than outright SUV. The ride quality is on the firmer side but nothing that will make you uncomfortable or displace you heavily if the going gets rough. In fact, as you gather speed, the ride actually improves and the car is able to glide over medium-sized potholes and bumps without losing its breath. Another thing factoring into the handling is the steering response. It's accurate, quick to respond, and doesn't need too many turns to go from lock to lock
NVH
8 / 10
Skoda has managed to get the insulation spot on and the cabin shut off from the outside world pretty significantly. This is a major plus point for the car, especially if you plan to use it in chauffeur-driven mode.
Verdict
The Skoda Kodiaq in this second generation was already a pretty well-rounded product, and now the addition of ADAS ups its value quite a bit and puts it in line with segment expectations. On the flip side, the third row is cramped, and it only has one powertrain option, and that in a segment that has diesels, EVs, but will soon also have hybrid options.
Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi