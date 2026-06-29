Skoda Kodiaq RS First Drive Review

Exterior Design

In India, the Kodiaq is offered in three avatars - the five-seater Lounge at the entry level, the fully loaded L&K, and now the RS at the top. For the RS, Skoda has smartly picked the mid-spec Sportline as its base and built on top of it. The dimensions and the silhouette stay the same, but the RS makes its presence known through a set of carefully chosen details that collectively shift the car's character.

From the Sportline, it inherits the blacked-out treatment on the grille, the ORVMs, the window line, and the D-pillar all done in gloss black. The blacked-out D-pillar, viewed from the side, adds a visual length to the car that works in its favour. What sets the RS further apart is the wheel upgrade with 20-inch alloys with a petal-like design that look significantly better than the slightly odd units on the standard L&K, paired with red brake callipers that are visible through the spokes. The rear bumper gets a mild revision to accommodate dual exhausts which an RS exclusive.

Then there is the illuminated grille, a split design with integrated DRLs that extend to both headlamp clusters, giving it a connected appearance from a distance. It is an elegant alternative to the typical light bar treatment, and it suits the Kodiaq's proportions well. And at the rear, the vRS badge with the small 'v' is a nod to Skoda's motorsport heritage and all the rally victories it represents. Should Skoda have added illuminated lettering at the rear for this price? Yes. But as a CBU import, some of these decisions are constrained by the global specification rather than local desire.