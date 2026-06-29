Skoda Kodiaq RS First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Exclusivity
- Practical Interior
- Performance with everyday usability
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Not a proper 7-seater SUV
- CBU pricing will be steep
- Looks too close to standard Kodiaq
Introduction
The RS badge carries a certain weight in Skoda's world. For years in India, it has been synonymous with the Octavia that built a loyal following among enthusiasts who wanted driving thrills without the supercar price tag. Now, for the first time, Skoda has taken that RS recipe and applied it to an SUV body. The Kodiaq RS is here, and it is the second RS model to make it to India. Seven seats, 261bhp, and a vRS badge that needs no introduction. Before you get too excited, though, there is a catch. We will get to that.
Exterior Design
In India, the Kodiaq is offered in three avatars - the five-seater Lounge at the entry level, the fully loaded L&K, and now the RS at the top. For the RS, Skoda has smartly picked the mid-spec Sportline as its base and built on top of it. The dimensions and the silhouette stay the same, but the RS makes its presence known through a set of carefully chosen details that collectively shift the car's character.
From the Sportline, it inherits the blacked-out treatment on the grille, the ORVMs, the window line, and the D-pillar all done in gloss black. The blacked-out D-pillar, viewed from the side, adds a visual length to the car that works in its favour. What sets the RS further apart is the wheel upgrade with 20-inch alloys with a petal-like design that look significantly better than the slightly odd units on the standard L&K, paired with red brake callipers that are visible through the spokes. The rear bumper gets a mild revision to accommodate dual exhausts which an RS exclusive.
Then there is the illuminated grille, a split design with integrated DRLs that extend to both headlamp clusters, giving it a connected appearance from a distance. It is an elegant alternative to the typical light bar treatment, and it suits the Kodiaq's proportions well. And at the rear, the vRS badge with the small 'v' is a nod to Skoda's motorsport heritage and all the rally victories it represents. Should Skoda have added illuminated lettering at the rear for this price? Yes. But as a CBU import, some of these decisions are constrained by the global specification rather than local desire.
Interior Design
Step inside and the RS makes its intent clear immediately. It is an all-black affair from headliner to carpet, broken up by red contrast stitching that runs through the sport seats, steering wheel, and door pads. The front sport seats are larger than the standard units and come with perforated leather upholstery. It’s the same as the Sportline and the three-spoke steering wheel gets partial perforated detailing along with the vRS badge at its centre. The overall effect is a cabin that feels noticeably different from the L&K's tan and black combination.
Beyond the visual theme, the layout and technology are consistent with the standard Kodiaq. The 12.9-inch touchscreen takes centre stage while the 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel. Although a head-up display would have been a welcome addition here. The three smart dials below the AC vents are one of the more practically useful features in the cabin, allowing control of multiple functions without diving into the touchscreen. The steering gets both tilt and telescopic adjustment. On the whole, the RS interior is well conceived, though those hoping for a more distinctly RS-specific cabin environment beyond the colour treatment may find it familiar.
Features
The Kodiaq RS is a practical family SUV at its core, and the feature list reinforces that. USB Type-C ports are available in both the front and second rows, the panoramic sunroof comes with a blind, and the smart dials do far more than they let on. The outer two control air conditioning and the heating and cooling function for the front seats, while the centre dial can be configured to manage up to four functions including drive modes and fan speed, all customisable from the infotainment. The instrument cluster can display navigation, audio, vehicle information, and the usual speedometer and trip data. There is also a dedicated shortcut on the cluster to disable lane keep assist. It’s a small but genuinely useful touch that saves you hunting through menus.
Dual wireless charging, a frameless auto-dimming IRVM with a USB port for a dashcam, rear sunblinds for second row passengers, aluminium pedals, and illuminated scuff plates for the front doors are all present. The Canton 13-speaker sound system, when properly tuned, produces an output that is genuinely impressive for a factory-fitted unit.
Space
The front seats are larger than those in the standard Kodiaq and have fixed headrests with RS motifs embossed into them. The broad shoulder bolstering provides excellent lateral support, and both seats come with electric adjustment, ventilation, heating, and a memory function. The massage function, present on the standard L&K, does not make the cut here, a minor omission in the context of everything else on offer.
The second row splits 60:40 and gets both fold and slide functionality, which is how you access the third row. The mechanism is well thought out. It gets a lever at the top of the seat and a second one to the side and the process is straightforward. With the third row empty, the second row seats can be reclined and slid back for genuinely generous comfort. The slightly protruding outer edges of the second row seat bases do an effective job of aiding under-thigh support, and shoulder room is sufficient for three occupants.
The third row, however, is where honesty is required. Getting in and out is not straightforward. The high sill and the relatively small opening make it a manoeuvre that is better suited to children and smaller adults. Once seated, the backrest height is short and the seat itself sits low to the floor, which means occupants end up with knees raised and thighs unsupported. Knee room is tight and brushes against the back of the second row seat. The Kodiaq RS is, in honest terms, a practical five-seater with the option of two additional seats for occasional, shorter use.
Storage
This is one area where Skoda's 'Simply Clever' philosophy genuinely shines. The umbrella holder on the front doors, the double-deck glovebox, and the sliding centre console cupholders are all present and accounted for. Every door pad is large enough to accommodate a 1.5-litre bottles, all doors get the neat dustbins on the inner panels, and the under-storage of the centre console is well sized. Second row passengers get a set of removable cupholders, a very thoughtful touch that can be removed when not needed.
The boot is equally well resolved. With all three rows up, it offers 281 litres of cargo space. Fold the third row and that number grows to 786 litres, with foldable hooks on both inner sides for bags. The one-touch fold function for the second row, accessible directly from the boot, is the kind of feature that earns appreciation every single time you use it. There is also a hidden rollable parcel tray under the floor for when the car is used as a five-seater.
Infotainment System
The 12.9-inch touchscreen is the same unit as in the standard Kodiaq, and it is one of the better systems in this class. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto work reliably, the interface is logically organised without being overwhelming, and the screen size feels appropriate for the dashboard. Controls for ADAS, vehicle settings, drive modes, ambient lighting, and climate control are all embedded within, and a widget and shortcuts system on the home screen reduces the number of taps needed for common functions.
The display remains legible in direct sunlight and can be switched between different themes and colour schemes. Its distance from the driver is ergonomically well judged. It’s close enough for easy reach, far enough to not feel intrusive. The Canton 13-speaker audio system connected to it delivers rich sound. A cleaning swiper for the screen, neatly tucked into the centre console, is the kind of small detail that sums up the Kodiaq's practicality.
Safety
The Kodiaq RS is well equipped on the safety front. Nine airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, a 360-degree camera, and park assist which actively assists with steering and throttle inputs in tight parking situations are all standard. Level 2 ADAS is included and performs with a confidence that is not always common at this level. Lane keep assist activates at speeds above 70kmph and intervenes smoothly, collision warning and rear cross-traffic alerts work without being intrusive or sudden, and the overall ADAS implementation feels well-calibrated for real-world use.
Performance
The Kodiaq RS is the most powerful Kodiaq India has ever received and it produces over 20bhp more than the version that was on sale in select global markets previously. The 2.0-litre TSI engine has been retuned to produce 261bhp and 400Nm of torque, and shares it with the Skoda Octavia RS and the Volkswagen Golf GTI, both cars we have driven and appreciated. The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends power to all four wheels, and Skoda claims a 0-100kmph time of 6.4 seconds with a top speed of 231kmph.
On the road, the RS transforms the Kodiaq's character in a way that takes you by surprise. It feels remarkably light on its feet, is eager and willing in a manner you would not typically associate with a large family SUV. The power delivery is smooth and linear rather than dramatic, which means it does not unsettle the car or its occupants, but it does build pace with genuine conviction. Sport mode adds an audible edge through the speakers via Skoda's dynamic sound boost feature. Artificial, yes, but it does add to the sense of occasion. Normal mode keeps things civil for everyday commuting.
The seven-speed DSG is the star of the powertrain package. It never hunts for gears, executes upshifts with seamless refinement at a steady pace, and when you want a kickdown, it selects the right ratio precisely and without hesitation. The paddle shifters are well placed, though slightly smaller than we would prefer for a car of this intent.
Ride and Handling
The Kodiaq RS rides on the MQB Evo platform that underpins several Volkswagen Group products, and it brings no shame to any of them. The standout technical addition for the RS is the Dynamic Chassis Control Plus adaptive suspension system. Simply put, it’s a sophisticated setup that uses two valves per damper, one for compression and one for rebound, across 15 stages of adjustment. In Comfort mode, it feels remarkably well-balanced for a vehicle weighing nearly two tonnes, making it a genuinely relaxed family companion for long drives. Switch to Sport and the dampers tighten meaningfully, body roll is contained, and the Kodiaq takes on an altogether more focused character.
The progressive steering system offers an accurate and well-weighted feel that makes the large SUV feel surprisingly sharp and agile. It adds weight in Sport mode and lightens appropriately in Comfort, a calibration that feels natural rather than artificial across the range of settings. The suspension handles the majority of Indian road imperfections with composure, but the low-profile tyres mean sharp-edged potholes are felt more keenly than they would be on smaller wheels. On good tarmac, however, the RS is a rewarding car to drive at pace.
NVH
The extra power and the polished manner in which it is delivered make the Kodiaq RS the most refined version of this car we have experienced. The TSI engine is smooth and well insulated at typical driving speeds, and vibrations are well contained. This is a petrol unit that has been around long enough to have its rough edges thoroughly sorted. Road noise, as mentioned, does filter through on coarser surfaces owing to the 20-inch alloys and low-profile rubber, but on sealed roads the cabin remains impressively quiet. The overall acoustic environment is one that makes long journeys genuinely comfortable rather than tiring.
Verdict
The Kodiaq RS is a car that can do two things at once. It can carry a family in comfort and practicality across a long weekend trip, and it can put a quiet smile on the driver's face on the way there. The spacious cabin, the thoughtful storage, the well-sorted feature list, and the genuine performance combination all make for a package that is harder to fault than it has any right to be at this size.
But the honest assessment must acknowledge what it is not. It looks almost identical to the standard Kodiaq in passing. The RS details are there for those who know, but they do not shout. The cabin, while sportier in theme, is not dramatically different from the standard car in terms of technology or layout. The third row, despite the seven-seat claim, is not a place most adults would choose to spend time on any journey longer than a short hop. And being a CBU import, the price expected to be well north of the L&K's current tag will make it a car that demands serious forethought.
Perhaps the most significant asterisk, though, is this - all 50 units allocated to India have already been sold. There is no confirmed second batch from Skoda. And for those who missed out and are now looking at the broader Volkswagen Group landscape, the standard Tayron currently offered only in the R Line guise at Rs. 46.99 lakh but is also expected to receive a non-R Line variant in the coming months at a more accessible price, making the Kodiaq RS a genuinely difficult recommendation for anyone who does not already have one reserved.
Pictures by Kapil Angane