Renault Triber Turbo-petrol First Drive Review

This is one vertical where the engineers at Renault deserve a pat on the back, time and again. In spite of the car sitting under four metres in length, Renault has brilliantly packaged the car, allowing for more space where it matters.

Finding a comfortable seating position in the first row is a quick and easy fix, and the height-adjustable driver seat makes it a tad bit easier if you’re the one behind the wheel. There’s also a dedicated armrest for the driver, and I didn’t realise the novelty of this element until I happened to use it on multiple occasions. In terms of storage, the front row has two glove boxes, and a large and deep storage compartment at the end of the centre console, which is also cooled. The door pockets can easily accommodate one-litre bottles, and still save a healthy amount of room for the oddities like a cleaning cloth, wallet, umbrellas, or the like.

Moving into the second row, there is a healthy amount of legroom, even with the front seat set to my comfort, and taking into consideration that I’m on the heavier side of the weighing scale. The headroom is decent too, for an average-height Indian of about 5’7-5’8, although the shoulder room will be a tight fit for three.

The third row is decently spacious for the size of the car, and although you can only adjust the recline angle here, moving the second-row seats with the slide function should allow for more legroom in case the situation demands. In the standard setting too, the legroom was just about enough for me, centimetres away from touching the seats ahead. The headroom is average, although the shoulder room will not be a compromise here. Ingress and egress are manageable, and largely depend on how fit and agile one is to make it a smooth affair.

Even with the third row up, the bootspace is commendable. While you cannot fit the smallest suitcase, a duffle bag or a light backpack can definitely make their way in, and more than just one piece at that. With the third row folded down or removed and carefully stowed away, there are acres of space, 625 litres to be precise, which is enough to do an airport run with five people and their luggage. The only downside to the small footprint and the third-row space is how near one sits to the rear windshield, and in an unfortunate situation, things could look more grim than they would be with most other cars.