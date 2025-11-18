New Renault Duster First Drive Review

Driving Experience

On the road, the Duster still feels like a Duster, and that’s meant in the best possible way. It has a solid, planted ride, and the suspension is extremely absorbent. It carries the same tough, go-anywhere attitude that made the original such a hit in India. Only now, it is smoother and noticeably quieter. It isn’t flawless, though. Compared to its more refined rivals, there is still some amount of noise and vibration that filters in. The petrol engine in the hybrid variant can sound a bit coarse when it kicks in, especially during cold starts. And while features like the 360-degree camera and the sound system are usable, they aren’t segment-leading.

The hybrid system is the highlight here. The Duster always starts in full-electric mode and tries to stay electric for as long as possible in low-speed conditions. Transitions from electric to petrol operation aren’t seamless. You can hear and feel the engine step in, but the overall drivability benefits massively from the electric motor. Throttle response is instant, making the Duster extremely easy to live with in city traffic. Even on the highway, there is enough pull to maintain pace without strain.

Most impressive is the fuel efficiency. Over the test period, the Duster returned around 53mpg, which translates to roughly 19kmpl, excellent for an SUV of this size and capability.