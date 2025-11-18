New Renault Duster First Drive Review

Introduction
8 / 10
The Renault Duster is a name that still carries weight in India. When the original arrived, it turned out to be the first real compact SUV we had seen at the time. The AWD version, especially, was rugged, dependable, and of course, practical. Its only real drawback was the lack of finesse, and over time, Renault didn’t evolve the product enough for it to keep up with newer rivals. Eventually, the Duster faded away.
But it’s coming back. And this time, Renault is serious. What you see here is the all-new 2025 Duster, and we have driven it in the UK ahead of its India launch in January 2026. It’s based on a completely new platform, and that makes a huge difference.
Design and Platform
The new Duster sits on Renault’s CMF-B architecture, the same platform used globally for cars like the Clio and the Nissan Juke. Despite appearing larger in pictures, the reality is surprisingly restrained: the Duster is only 9mm wider and 2mm longer than the previous-gen model. The real changes lie underneath. This platform has been engineered to reduce vibrations and road noise, and that improvement is immediately noticeable on the move.
Engine Options
The version you see here is the full-hybrid Duster, featuring a 1.6-litre petrol engine producing 140bhp, paired with two electric motors. One motor drives the wheels while the other works as a starter-generator, supporting a compact 1.2kWh battery. There is also a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid powertrain that makes 128bhp. It's what we expect from Renault India to bring here, and given our market’s focus on affordability and low maintenance costs, the mild-hybrid seems like the more realistic choice.
Interior and Features
Step inside and the Duster feels more spacious than before, both in the cabin and the boot. The cabin quality has taken a big step forward, too. Everything feels sturdy, the materials are sensible, and it’s clear that durability was a priority. However, the perceived quality you would expect from a Hyundai Creta or a Kia Seltos isn’t quite there. The UK-spec version tested includes modern features like ADAS, touchscreen infotainment system, and surround-view cameras, but some conveniences are missing. There is no sunroof, and even the driver’s seat isn’t powered. So, while it covers the essentials well, it isn’t a feature-heavy SUV in the premium sense.
Driving Experience
On the road, the Duster still feels like a Duster, and that’s meant in the best possible way. It has a solid, planted ride, and the suspension is extremely absorbent. It carries the same tough, go-anywhere attitude that made the original such a hit in India. Only now, it is smoother and noticeably quieter. It isn’t flawless, though. Compared to its more refined rivals, there is still some amount of noise and vibration that filters in. The petrol engine in the hybrid variant can sound a bit coarse when it kicks in, especially during cold starts. And while features like the 360-degree camera and the sound system are usable, they aren’t segment-leading.
The hybrid system is the highlight here. The Duster always starts in full-electric mode and tries to stay electric for as long as possible in low-speed conditions. Transitions from electric to petrol operation aren’t seamless. You can hear and feel the engine step in, but the overall drivability benefits massively from the electric motor. Throttle response is instant, making the Duster extremely easy to live with in city traffic. Even on the highway, there is enough pull to maintain pace without strain.
Most impressive is the fuel efficiency. Over the test period, the Duster returned around 53mpg, which translates to roughly 19kmpl, excellent for an SUV of this size and capability.
Verdict
SUV buyers today expect a good amount of quality, technology, and convenience, and Renault has clearly updated the Duster to fit these expectations. But importantly, the brand hasn’t abandoned the core principles that made the original a favourite. The new Duster remains rugged, spacious, comfortable, and honest in its approach.
More than anything, it still has that unmistakable raw charm that only a Duster can deliver. And that matters, because this is Renault India’s most crucial product in years. If there is one car that can bring the brand back into the mainstream SUV game, it’s the new Duster.
Pictures by Sagar Bhanushali and Dacia UK