Renault Kiger Turbo CVT Road Test Review

Engine and Performance

One can opt for the Renault Kiger in either of the two 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines. These range from an entry-level 71bhp Energy model to a peppier 99bhp Turbo version. We are yet to test the non-turbocharged model and won't really pick it knowing the benefits of this turbocharged model. This one comes standard with a five-speed manual gearbox, which we have already detailed here. It has short throws and a light clutch, but the notchy feel is all gone with this CVT. Also, looking at those seemingly endless traffic jams we think you'd want to take the stress out from your tiresome journeys with the help of an automatic. So, for now, we shall focus on the CVT version that nicely puts behind the woes of using a clutch continuously in traffic.

Let's get to the boring part first — the ECO driving mode. We can understand this one is to achieve maximum fuel efficiency, but it hampers the throttle and engine response. You'll feel as if it takes forever to make progress. Thankfully, it's not the same when you switch to Normal mode. It feels so much better with the difference in pulling power becoming apparent. Then, the throttle response gets even sharper in Sport mode allowing you to hold on to the revs for longer. Yes, you can hear the engine noise at high revs reminding you of the smaller displacement engine. But Normal mode is best at offering a good mid-range pull even with part throttle inputs.

This turbo petrol CVT isn't very different from the manual one, with the only difference in tuning being 8Nm lesser torque. Still, peak torque of 152Nm is delivered at 2,200rpm, which is lower than 160Nm at a higher 2,800rpm in manual. Interestingly, you don't feel the difference on the go and the turbo lag below 1,700rpm is well obscured by this gearbox. Again, not that this lag was quite prominent in the manual and it still lets you make quick progress. Here too, you make linear progress with consistent pulling power making it a smooth driving experience. There wasn't a moment when the rubber-band effect of the CVT was felt prominently. Yes, this CVT doesn't get a Sport or manual mode but has an L (Low) mode to provide maximum torque. This is beneficial when climbing hills or on steep inclines. We put it to the test at the steepest incline at NATRAX and it managed to climb up and down without any hassle. Hill-hold control worked flawlessly as well.

So, when we had first tested its manual version in Goa, we were pretty confident it would be the fastest in its segment. With 10.2 seconds to reach 100kmph from a standstill, it indeed took the top spot in quick acceleration. Roll-on tests were also achieved with flying colours with the 20-80kmph run in third gear completed in 11.24 seconds and the 40-100kmph sprint in fourth gear in 15.47 seconds. Now, its petrol CVT derivative isn't slow either and achieved the same feat of 0-100kmph in 10.72 seconds. Kiger's acceleration figures in kick-down are also nothing short of impressive. Taking 5.94 seconds for the 20-80kmph run shows it's quick for city runabouts. Then, 7.79 seconds for the 40-100kmph sprint shows you wouldn't feel nervous while overtaking vehicles on the highway.