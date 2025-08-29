Renault Kiger 2025 Facelift First Drive Review

How is it on The Inside?

The interior, too, has received a revision in terms of appearance, with a beige and black leatherette package dominating the proceedings. Adding to this is an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new design for the three-spoke steering wheel. Other than this, the cabin is pretty much what it was previously, and that's not a bad thing, as it was a pretty decent place in terms of layout and price-standard quality of the plastics used. Despite not having a sunroof (even on this top-spec model), the cabin is now quite airy thanks to the light shades of the upholstery and the relatively large glass area. It's also fairly spacious, with more than enough space for four occupants, all of whom get their individual seating zones.

Renault has spent a decent chunk of its upgrade budget on expanding the feature list for the Kiger, and they have added to the car's overall package with mixed results. One of the big additions is a 360-degree camera package. It's an accepted feature in the segment and was long overdue, considering that the Nissan Magnite has had it from the start. The resolution is not very great, and it doesn't have a top view, but it gets the job done in tight situations. It will be interesting to see how the system holds up in darkness and how much it can compensate for lack of outside lighting.

The other big feature is ventilated front seats, which have three speeds and are effective but tend to get noisy at the highest speed. The automaker claims to have significantly improved NVH insulation, and there is a perceivable difference in how the outside sounds are filtered out. However, what is still evident is the thrum from the three-pot 1.0-litre turbo engine, which is quite audible when you put pedal to the metal.