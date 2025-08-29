Renault Kiger 2025 Facelift First Drive Review

Why I Would Buy It?
- Fun to drive
- Interior space
- Improved insulation
Why I Would Avoid it?
- No USP in the feature list
- CNG is not a factory-fitted option
What is it?
The car you see in the photos is a mid-life facelift for the Renault Kiger, arriving almost four years after the car made its debut. The biggest change is a revised exterior design, giving the car a significant change in appearance. Up front, there is a new face with a revised headlamp housing and, of course, the brand-new infinity Renault logo. The double-stack chrome grille of the previous model has been replaced by a single black slat.
Move over to the side, and Renault has updated the 16-inch alloy wheel design (on this top-spec variant), giving it an aero-style pattern as compared to the outgoing petal design. The door handles and ORVMs are now finished in black, although chrome versions can be opted for through the sub-compact SUV's accessory list. Finally, at the rear, Renault has added a smoked black effect for the tail lamps and revised the bumper design. Adding to the mix are two new shades - Oasis Yellow, which is likely to be a signature Renault yellow, and Shadow Grey (seen in the photos).
In its own quirky French way, the Kiger was already a pretty good-looking car, and this update brings it in line with the automaker's latest global design language. It was never short of attention, and this update should ensure none of that goes away.
How is it on The Inside?
The interior, too, has received a revision in terms of appearance, with a beige and black leatherette package dominating the proceedings. Adding to this is an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new design for the three-spoke steering wheel. Other than this, the cabin is pretty much what it was previously, and that's not a bad thing, as it was a pretty decent place in terms of layout and price-standard quality of the plastics used. Despite not having a sunroof (even on this top-spec model), the cabin is now quite airy thanks to the light shades of the upholstery and the relatively large glass area. It's also fairly spacious, with more than enough space for four occupants, all of whom get their individual seating zones.
Renault has spent a decent chunk of its upgrade budget on expanding the feature list for the Kiger, and they have added to the car's overall package with mixed results. One of the big additions is a 360-degree camera package. It's an accepted feature in the segment and was long overdue, considering that the Nissan Magnite has had it from the start. The resolution is not very great, and it doesn't have a top view, but it gets the job done in tight situations. It will be interesting to see how the system holds up in darkness and how much it can compensate for lack of outside lighting.
The other big feature is ventilated front seats, which have three speeds and are effective but tend to get noisy at the highest speed. The automaker claims to have significantly improved NVH insulation, and there is a perceivable difference in how the outside sounds are filtered out. However, what is still evident is the thrum from the three-pot 1.0-litre turbo engine, which is quite audible when you put pedal to the metal.
How Does it Drive?
There are no changes in the mechanical department, and you still get the option of two 1.0-litre three-cylinder engines - one naturally aspirated and one turbo. We have got behind the wheel of the latter, and this engine, mated to a five-speed manual, produces 98bhp and 160Nm.
It's surprisingly sprightly on the move, with an ability to quickly gain speed, especially if you lay pedal to the metal in full-fat sport mode. It's a significant contrast to the normal and eco modes, where the throttle feels much more relaxed and suited to driving in heavy stop-and-go situations. The manual version that we drove got the job done but didn't offer smooth shifts.
Driving the CVT and MT back-to-back gives the impression that the Alliance put its weight behind the former before adding the three-pedal option. The lively engine is aided by responsive steering that has weight and communicates in a pretty good way what's going on with the front wheels. The ride quality is unchanged from the previous models and has the ability to cruise over everything without sending much back into the cabin. However, it is on the firmer side, and you do get side-to-side movement when going over large potholes or sharp speed breakers. What will be interesting to see now is how the chassis, ride quality, and 1.0-litre NA petrol hold up with a CNG tank in the boot, and how it affects car dynamics and boot space as well.
Should I Buy One?
This updated Renault Kiger is a competent package offering road presence, good space, practicality, and a good driving experience. On the flip side, its feature list, though upgraded significantly, still misses out on things like connected car technology, top view for the 360 camera, and a sunroof. Then there is the fact that you get a CNG option for the Kiger, but it is not factory-fitted, which is more an issue of perception, as the automaker gets the kit fitted at the dealer level and offers a company warranty on the package.
One factor that could play into the Kiger's hands is that at the entry level, it is a large car for the price of a smaller one, whilst at the top-end it offers a fully loaded package for the equivalent of mid-spec variants of some of its more expensive segment rivals. At the time of writing this review, the Renault Kiger range was priced from Rs. 6.29 lakh to Rs. 11.29 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).
Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi