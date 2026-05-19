Living With the Renault Kiger

Introduction

Renault had to plug the gap left by the first-gen Duster’s waning demand. The carmaker had to have a second chance in the Indian market, especially after the Ford EcoSport started the sub-four-metre SUV segment, Hyundai and Kia entered with feature-rich offerings, and Tata doubled down on safety. So far, Renault only had the budget Kwid hatchback, niche Triber MPV, and an ageing first-gen Duster, all of which were up against sub-four SUVs – a segment which now fought the price battle. Then came in the Kiger. Built on top of the CMF-A+ platform, it allowed Renault to keep costs in check, localise heavily, and engineer sub-four-metre cars. With the Kiger, Renault seeks to make SUV-styled cars without having the consumer pay SUV money.

With this one being my first-ever review, I decided to test the Renault Kiger through and through. What would be better than a comprehensive test by making it a part of daily life?

If you are fixated upon a car’s long-term liveability, our “Living With” is the best place for these insights. This time around, I assess how liveable the Renault Kiger is. I have extensively driven it solo, with groups, across the city and the highway, and even in varying traffic conditions.