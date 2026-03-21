Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Manual First Drive Review

Exterior Design

The new Duster manages to strike a fine balance. It still carries forward the familiar charm of the original, but layers it with enough modernity to feel relevant today. The sculpted bonnet and the prominent silver skid plate up front immediately establish that rugged character, while the sleek eyebrow-like DRLs and full-LED headlamps bring in the contemporary appeal.

Interestingly, Renault has skipped the traditional logo on the grille in favour of bold ‘Duster’ lettering. And honestly, that works. The name itself has enough recall to stand on its own. The vertical air inlets aren’t just design elements either, they serve an actual functional purpose.

In profile, the muscularity comes through strongly. Flared front fenders, pronounced rear haunches, chunky cladding, and properly usable roof rails all add to the SUV stance. That said, the black shade doesn’t quite do justice to its butch appeal, the Mountain Jade Green stands out as a far better fit. The 'Iconic' plaque on the front door is a neat aesthetic touch, and the proximity-sensor-enabled handles keep the flanks clean. The 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels subtly echo the design of the older Duster, which feels like a nice nod to its lineage.

Around the rear, the design continues to blend ruggedness with a hint of sportiness. The slightly protruding spoiler, connected tail lamps, and the matte black applique around the number plate recess lend it a clean, cohesive look. Importantly, Renault hasn’t gone down the route of making the front and rear look overly similar, which helps the Duster stand out. It also ends up looking more distinctive than the global-spec Dacia version, which, in comparison, feels a bit understated.