Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Manual First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Powerful engine
- Exceptional driving dynamics
- Modern tech
Why Would I Avoid it?
- No diesel option
- Limited sales and service network
Introduction
Comebacks are never easy. They carry the weight of nostalgia, the pressure of a name that people have actually loved, and the uphill task of making sense in a world that has moved on without you. Taking on that challenge this time is the new Renault Duster. Renault may have taken its own sweet time, but the Duster is back, and it means business.
Once a dominant force in its segment for nearly a decade, the Duster now returns to a space that’s far more crowded, price-sensitive, and demanding than before. To tackle that, it brings with it an all-new platform, multiple powertrain options, a heavy dose of technology, and importantly, retains the rugged DNA that made it so likeable in the first place.
Exterior Design
The new Duster manages to strike a fine balance. It still carries forward the familiar charm of the original, but layers it with enough modernity to feel relevant today. The sculpted bonnet and the prominent silver skid plate up front immediately establish that rugged character, while the sleek eyebrow-like DRLs and full-LED headlamps bring in the contemporary appeal.
Interestingly, Renault has skipped the traditional logo on the grille in favour of bold ‘Duster’ lettering. And honestly, that works. The name itself has enough recall to stand on its own. The vertical air inlets aren’t just design elements either, they serve an actual functional purpose.
In profile, the muscularity comes through strongly. Flared front fenders, pronounced rear haunches, chunky cladding, and properly usable roof rails all add to the SUV stance. That said, the black shade doesn’t quite do justice to its butch appeal, the Mountain Jade Green stands out as a far better fit. The 'Iconic' plaque on the front door is a neat aesthetic touch, and the proximity-sensor-enabled handles keep the flanks clean. The 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels subtly echo the design of the older Duster, which feels like a nice nod to its lineage.
Around the rear, the design continues to blend ruggedness with a hint of sportiness. The slightly protruding spoiler, connected tail lamps, and the matte black applique around the number plate recess lend it a clean, cohesive look. Importantly, Renault hasn’t gone down the route of making the front and rear look overly similar, which helps the Duster stand out. It also ends up looking more distinctive than the global-spec Dacia version, which, in comparison, feels a bit understated.
Interior Design
Step inside, and the modernisation is immediately evident. The dashboard design is layered with different textures, centred around a 10.1-inch infotainment screen angled towards the driver as it should be, and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster.
The top-spec Iconic variant gets dark green soft-touch materials across the dashboard, centre console, and door pads, irrespective of the exterior colour. It’s a refreshing change from the usual all-black layouts. There’s also a carbon-fibre-like insert that adds visual depth. While everything feels solid and built to last, a slight improvement in overall material quality would have elevated the cabin further.
The new steering wheel, with its flat top and bottom, feels good to hold and gets tilt and telescopic adjustment. The front seats deserve a special mention — broad, with proper shoulder and side bolstering, and available with power adjustment on both sides. The shape is genuinely supportive.
One noticeable difference between the manual and automatic variants lies in the centre console layout. The manual gets exposed cupholders, while the automatic features a sliding cover. The armrest too differs, sliding in the manual and fixed in the automatic. Additionally, the automatic variants benefit from an electronic parking brake with auto hold and rear disc brakes.
Features
The 2026 Duster is easily generations ahead of its predecessor when it comes to features. More importantly, most of what’s on offer feels genuinely usable rather than just being there for the spec sheet.
Take the ventilated seats, for instance. The placement of the controls on the seats themselves is slightly unconventional, but functionality is seamless, and you get three levels of cooling. The instrument cluster is highly customisable, offering multiple display layouts, including navigation via Google Maps. Even the ambient lighting system is well integrated, with colour themes extending to the infotainment and cluster.
Beyond that, it gets a panoramic sunroof, one-touch up and down for all windows, Type-C ports for both rows, a wireless charger with a clever magnetic pad, dual-zone climate control, and even an integrated air purifier.
If there’s anything to nitpick, and this is being slightly demanding, features like rear sunshades and a head-up display would have made the package feel more complete, especially given what some rivals offer.
Space
Up front, the seat cushioning strikes the right balance. It’s neither too soft nor overly firm, making it suitable for long drives. The addition of manual lumbar support further enhances comfort for extended stints behind the wheel.
With an overall length of 4,346mm and a wheelbase of 2,657mm, the Duster sits well within segment norms. However, rivals like the Sierra and Seltos do have a marginal edge, which reflects slightly in second-row space. That said, Renault has been clever about it because the India-spec Duster has had its overall height raised by over 45-50mm to accommodate the panoramic sunroof mechanism without robbing passengers of headroom.
That said, the Duster still offers a comfortable rear seat experience. You get adjustable headrests for all passengers, good legroom, and adequate shoulder room. Seating three full-sized adults is doable, though it can feel a bit snug, but not quite a dealbreaker. The rear backrest angle is well-judged, and the 40:60 split with a folding armrest (complete with phone and cupholder) adds practicality.
Storage
Practicality has been well thought out in most areas. The front door pockets can comfortably hold 1-litre bottles, while the centre cupholders feature a removable partition for added flexibility. The storage under the front armrest is usable, though best suited for smaller items.
The glovebox, however, feels a bit compromised. The fuse box eats into the available space, and the asymmetrical opening mechanism, hinged on one side with a strap on the other, feels slightly odd in execution.
Boot space is where the Duster really shines. At 518 litres, it stands out in the segment and easily accommodates four small trolley bags with room to spare for softer luggage.
One downside, though, is the absence of a spare wheel as standard. While there is provision to accommodate one, you’ll need to opt for it as an accessory, as the car comes with just a puncture repair kit from the factory.
Infotainment System
The new Duster ditches the older CMF platform entirely and moves to Renault's more modular RGMP architecture. The practical upshot of that is a new electronic backbone, and more relevantly, a deep Google integration baked into the 10.1-inch touchscreen system.
The 10.1-inch system not only supports standard features like Bluetooth, vehicle settings, and ADAS controls but also offers built-in Google applications. Google Maps and Google Assistant live right on the system without needing your phone connected, and that applies to iPhone users too. The interface carries the familiarity of an Android device, which shortens the learning curve considerably for those already in that ecosystem. A dedicated steering-mounted stalk for volume and media controls adds to the convenience, while additional physical buttons above the screen are a thoughtful touch.
A minor drawback is the limited functionality of the climate display. While physical controls are present, the screen can only toggle AC and Sync functions, not temperature or fan speed. A more integrated approach here would have improved usability.
Safety
The Duster scores well on safety. Six airbags, auto headlamps, a tyre pressure monitor, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera are all present.
It also gets Level 2 ADAS, and more importantly, a smart way to manage it. You can customise your preferred ADAS settings and access them via a single button on the dashboard, which is genuinely convenient and avoids the need to repeatedly toggle features.
The 360-degree camera has an interesting trick as well. The rear camera dynamically adjusts its viewing angle based on steering input, giving you better visibility while parking. It’s a thoughtful addition and not something commonly seen in this segment. That said, the camera quality itself is average and appears slightly pixelated, even in good lighting conditions.
Performance
Renault is offering the Duster with three petrol powertrain options. There’s the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol from the Kiger producing 99bhp, paired with a six-speed manual, and a 1.8-litre strong hybrid set to arrive later. However, our focus here is on the 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol that produces 160bhp and 280Nm, making it one of the most powerful SUVs in its class. We took the manual. Obviously.
Being a four-cylinder unit, the refinement baseline is strong. There are no vibrations at idle, none at low speeds either. The clutch is light with good travel, and there are two drive modes on offer - Eco and Comfort. Eco softens throttle response below 2,500rpm before the turbo spools up, which is exactly what it is supposed to do. Comfort is the default for most situations - city, highway, and everything in between. The idle start-stop system is also well calibrated, cutting in only when the car is nearly stationary.
Push it harder, and the Duster starts to show its playful side. Keep the windows up, mute the music, and lift off the throttle at higher rpms - you will be rewarded with a crisp, mechanical flutter as the blow-off valve does its thing. Power delivery is strong and linear, with the engine pulling cleanly up to around 5,000rpm, although it does get slightly vocal near the redline.
The gearbox is a highlight too. Shifts are smooth and a far cry from the notchy unit of the older model. Once you get into the rhythm, it adds a layer of engagement that might even make you overlook the automatic.
Ride and Handling
The drive modes do more than just alter throttle response. They also influence the steering weight. A custom mode goes a step further, letting you independently dial in the steering feel. Light for city crawling, or a noticeably firmer setting for when the road opens up or the corners get interesting. The difference between the two is genuine, not cosmetic, and the steering returns to centre with satisfying precision.
The ride character at low city speeds is slightly firm at lower speeds, but never unsettled or uncomfortable. Think of it less as a drawback and more as honest communication. As speeds build, the suspension really comes into its own. It smoothens out imperfections effectively and maintains composure even over uneven surfaces.
Through the twists and elevation changes around Dehradun, it handled itself with a composure that was easy to enjoy and difficult to fault.
NVH
Refinement is another area where the new Duster shows clear improvement. The engine remains smooth, with no vibrations filtering into the cabin. More impressive is how well the Duster manages to keep road and wind noise in check, especially given its raised ride height. At highway speeds, the cabin stays notably quiet, and the windows do a commendable job of keeping roadside noise where it belongs.
Verdict
The Duster is back, and thankfully, it hasn’t forgotten what made it special in the first place. It still carries that tough, no-nonsense appeal, but now backs it up with the tech, performance, and sophistication that today’s buyers expect. Yes, the segment has moved on and the competition is stronger than ever, but the Duster doesn’t feel out of place. If anything, it feels relevant again.
And with the strong hybrid still to arrive later this year, Renault may not yet be done making its point. The comeback, then, feels well thought out rather than rushed.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi