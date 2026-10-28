Performance

The hybrid system here works differently from the strong hybrids from Japanese carmakers, and takes a more modern approach, combining five elements. These are a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.4kWh battery that is almost twice the size of those on rival hybrids, a traction motor connected to the wheels, a high-voltage starter-generator, and a multi-mode automatic gearbox. Globally that gearbox is known as a dog-clutch unit.

On paper, Renault claims an ARAI-certified 29kmpl, about 1kmpl more than the claims for Maruti, Toyota, and Honda hybrids. Combined output is 158bhp and 208Nm, and the claimed 0-100kmph time is 9.6 seconds. Renault also says the system can run up to 80 per cent of city driving on electric power.

Our initial impressions of this powertrain are positive. The car always starts in EV mode, not on the petrol engine. In the city, you can go from standstill to over 50kmph on electric power alone. Even with a slightly heavier foot, it stays in EV mode, unlike other hybrids that switch to the engine to compensate. The larger battery lets it hold EV mode for a good while, even in stop-and-go traffic.

When the battery runs low, the petrol engine starts and runs the starter-generator, which charges the battery. That energy feeds the traction motor, so the car still drives on electric power. This is series mode, and the engine is acting as a generator. The other mode is series-parallel. When you want more power, on the highway or for a sudden burst of speed, the engine can drive the wheels directly. If you want more, the engine and the traction motor work together.

The result is a hybrid without the rubber-band effect you get with the e-CVTs of other hybrid cars. Power comes in when you ask for it, with no delay or hesitation. The gearbox works well too. At lower speeds, the electric side uses its two-speed gearing, and once you build momentum, the ratios for the petrol engine take over, resulting in an engaging drive compared to the hybrids we have driven before.

There is one downside, though. When the battery runs low and the starter-generator charges it, the engine gets noisy, and you can feel vibrations through the pedals. It is automatic, so you cannot control it, and it can happen while idling in traffic or on the move. It is short, but it is there.

Most of our driving ended up on electric power. After approximately 120km, we finished with more range showing than we started the day with, which is impressive. There is also an E-Save button on the dashboard. If you have depleted the battery and want it back quickly, pressing it makes the engine work harder and more often to charge the battery faster, giving you EV mode sooner.

It is a sophisticated system, and we have not seen anything like it in this part of the market. Performance is more than enough, never slow or laggy, and the mix of efficiency and performance is what hybrids have been missing until now.