Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo MT First Drive Review

Introduction

The Renault Duster is back from the dead and, by now, everyone is aware of its return to the Indian market. Customers are talking about it, enthusiasts have welcomed it back with open arms, rival brands are keeping a close watch, and journalists have spent the last few months dissecting every detail.

With the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol already on sale and the hybrid version waiting in the wings, it is easy to overlook the entry-level 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. In fact, one of the biggest concerns surrounding this version was whether an engine shared with the Kiger would feel adequate in a vehicle as substantial as the new Duster.

Having finally spent time behind the wheel, the answer is clearer than ever. If you are expecting the 1.0-litre Duster to feel like a compromise, you are in for a surprise. Because what Renault has created here is a surprisingly well-rounded package that delivers far more than its modest specifications might suggest.