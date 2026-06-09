Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo MT First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy It?
- Strong low-end and midrange performance
- Feature-rich cabin
- Excellent ride and handling balance
Why Would I Avoid It?
- Equivalent 1.3 Duster costs only Rs. 1 lakh more
- Compact cabin feel
- No automatic option
Introduction
The Renault Duster is back from the dead and, by now, everyone is aware of its return to the Indian market. Customers are talking about it, enthusiasts have welcomed it back with open arms, rival brands are keeping a close watch, and journalists have spent the last few months dissecting every detail.
With the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol already on sale and the hybrid version waiting in the wings, it is easy to overlook the entry-level 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. In fact, one of the biggest concerns surrounding this version was whether an engine shared with the Kiger would feel adequate in a vehicle as substantial as the new Duster.
Having finally spent time behind the wheel, the answer is clearer than ever. If you are expecting the 1.0-litre Duster to feel like a compromise, you are in for a surprise. Because what Renault has created here is a surprisingly well-rounded package that delivers far more than its modest specifications might suggest.
Exterior Design
Visually, the 1.0-litre Duster is almost identical to its more expensive 1.3-litre twin. Apart from the 17-inch alloy wheels, which are one size smaller than those offered on higher variants, there are no obvious visual compromises.
Having now seen the SUV in multiple colours on the road, the White shade continues to look elegant while the signature Mountain Jade remains one of the freshest colours in the segment. However, the Stealth Black finish has quickly become my favourite. Combined with the Duster's upright proportions and rugged styling, it gives the SUV a more intimidating presence and a stronger sense of character.
The front fascia remains the standout element of the design. The sculpted bonnet with its pronounced haunches creates a muscular appearance, while the bold DUSTER lettering across the grille reinforces the SUV's identity. Renault's decision to prominently display the Duster name instead of relying solely on the corporate badge gives the front end a sense of confidence and purpose. There is something refreshingly unapologetic about putting the model name front and centre rather than hiding behind a corporate logo.
Importantly, buyers of this variant do not miss out on the essentials. You still get the full LED lighting package, connected tail lamps, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers. The only notable omission is a 360-degree camera, with the SUV instead making do with a rear-view camera whose image quality is average at best.
Interior
The moment you step into the driver's seat, it becomes apparent that Renault has designed this cabin around the person behind the wheel. Almost everything is angled towards the driver, from the infotainment touchscreen to the air-conditioning vents and climate controls. The layout feels intuitive and immediately familiar, while the connected screen effect lends the dashboard a distinctly modern appearance.
The steering wheel feels chunky and pleasant to hold, with a healthy number of buttons for media, phone, and cruise control functions. Renault has also introduced an audio control stalk tucked behind the steering wheel. Initially, it requires some familiarisation because it remains hidden from direct view. However, once you understand the layout, it becomes second nature to use. My only complaint is that the rotary dial changes tracks rather than controlling volume, which would have been more intuitive.
The front seats are genuinely impressive. Fabric upholstery in lower variants often feels like an obvious compromise, but that is not the case here. The cushioning strikes an excellent balance between firmness and comfort, while the stitching quality, material finish, and two-tone treatment elevate the cabin ambience. At no point does it feel like you have settled for a lesser variant.
What I did miss, however, was powered adjustment for the driver's seat and ventilation for the front seats. To be fair, the air-conditioning system is among the quickest cooling units in the segment and the dual-zone climate control works effectively. Even so, seat ventilation would have added another layer of comfort, particularly for long-term ownership in Indian conditions.
Features
Beyond those omissions, the Duster feels comprehensively equipped. The feature list includes an auto-dimming IRVM, wireless phone charger, Type-C charging ports, rear AC vents, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, and a six-speaker infotainment system.
There are also thoughtful touches such as adjustable headrests for all passengers, a sliding front armrest, and a deployable rear armrest. The result is a cabin that rarely leaves you wanting for convenience features.
Space
Despite the well-packaged interior, the Duster does not feel particularly airy. The dark cabin theme could be partly responsible, but there is also a genuine sense that the SUV is narrower than some of its competitors.
The driver-centric dashboard creates a cocooned, cockpit-like feel, which many enthusiasts will appreciate. However, it comes at the cost of the open and spacious ambience offered by some rival midsize SUVs.
Rear-seat comfort is impressive. The bench offers good support, while the seat angle is comfortable enough for long journeys. Rear AC vents, charging ports, and the centre armrest further enhance passenger comfort.
Infotainment System
The 10.1-inch infotainment screen integrates neatly into the dashboard and contributes significantly to the modern appearance of the cabin. Its placement makes it easy to access while driving, and the interface itself is straightforward to operate.
A particular highlight is Renault's decision to retain physical controls for key climate functions, reducing dependence on touchscreen menus and making everyday operation simpler.
One drawback on this variant is the smaller digital instrument cluster. While functional, it lacks the sophistication and information density of the larger unit offered on higher variants. More frustrating is the tachometer layout. The display jumps from 1,000rpm to 5,000rpm with only dots in between, making it difficult to judge revs behaviour accurately while driving.
Safety
The Duster covers the basics well with six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) included in the package. These features go a long way in strengthening the SUV's safety credentials and should provide reassurance to prospective buyers.
It also gets parking sensors, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and a rear-view camera. While visibility from the driver's seat is generally good thanks to the upright seating position and squared-off proportions, the rear camera's image quality is merely average.
That said, the lack of a 360-degree camera and the ADAS suite feels like a missed opportunity, especially when the rest of the package does such a good job of feeling premium and well equipped
Performance
The biggest surprise of the package is undoubtedly the engine. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol delivers its performance in a smooth and linear manner. Unlike some small-capacity turbocharged engines that feel peaky, this motor builds speed progressively and predictably.
Though shared with the Kiger, this engine feels very different in the way it behaves. This is largely down to the chassis and the manner in which the Duster delivers its performance and handling. Its dynamic abilities make it feel far more accomplished than its smaller sibling.
There is a noticeable increase in torque between 1,000rpm and 2,500rpm, after which the engine settles into a strong and usable mid-range. With this, the Duster feels responsive enough for everyday driving. The engine remains eager until around 4,500rpm and feels perfectly suited to city commutes and relaxed highway cruising. It may not deliver neck-snapping acceleration, but it rarely feels underpowered.
Renault has also tailored the six-speed manual gearbox ratios for Indian driving conditions. The flexibility on offer is genuinely impressive. During the drive, the SUV was happy to trundle along at less than 20kmph in third gear without protest, reducing the need for constant gear changes in traffic.
One caveat from our drive was that the gearbox in our particular test vehicle felt slightly notchy, while the engine sounded a touch gruffer than expected. However, after driving another example equipped with the same powertrain, both concerns disappeared. This suggests that the issue was specific to our test vehicle rather than a characteristic of the powertrain itself.
Ride Quality
If there is one area where the new Duster truly honours the legacy of its predecessor, it is ride quality. Renault has managed to retain the mature, absorbent character that made the original such a favourite among enthusiasts.
The suspension feels exceptionally well judged for Indian road conditions. At city speeds, it dismisses potholes, expansion joints, and rough patches with remarkable ease. There is a softness to the initial suspension travel that helps isolate occupants from sharp impacts, yet it never feels overly floaty or disconnected.
As speeds rise, the suspension settles into a reassuring rhythm. The Duster feels planted and composed on the highway, with very little vertical movement filtering into the cabin. Even over undulating surfaces, the body remains controlled.
The 17-inch wheel and tyre package may also play a role here. While the larger 18-inch wheels certainly look more appealing, this setup seems to complement the suspension's tuning nicely,
What impresses most is the overall sophistication. It is one of those rare SUVs that feels equally comfortable crawling through battered urban roads as it does covering long highway distances.
NVH
For the most part, the Duster delivers a commendably refined driving experience. Wind noise is well controlled, road noise remains reasonably subdued, and the cabin maintains a sense of isolation that contributes to the SUV's relaxed character. However, the three-cylinder nature of the engine does make itself known under hard acceleration.
At cruising speeds, conversations between occupants can be carried out comfortably without needing to raise voices. The engine also settles into the background once the vehicle is up to speed, helping the Duster feel more mature than its relatively small displacement might suggest.
Overall, Renault has done a good job balancing refinement with the inherent character of a three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. While it may not set new benchmarks for silence and cancelling out vibrations, it remains comfortable and refined enough for everyday commuting and long-distance touring alike.
Verdict
The 1.0-litre Renault Duster arrives with the difficult task of living in the shadow of the more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. Yet, after spending time with it, this entry-level powertrain emerges as a far more convincing package than expected.
It looks virtually identical to the higher variants, comes generously equipped, offers impressive low-end performance, and rides with the maturity that has always defined the Duster nameplate. Yes, it misses out on a few premium features, however, these shortcomings are relatively minor when viewed against the overall package.
The bigger talking point is the pricing. The Techno 1.0-litre is priced at Rs. 13.49 lakh, which, in isolation, feels fair for what the SUV offers. However, the moment you look at the wider Duster range, a pricing paradox emerges. The Techno 1.3-litre manual costs Rs. 14.49 lakh, just Rs. 1 lakh more. Suddenly, the 1.0-litre does not feel quite as attractively positioned as it initially did.
For that additional amount, buyers get a larger engine, more power, more torque, and significantly greater performance headroom. It is the sort of upgrade that many buyers would find easy to justify, especially over a long ownership period.
What makes the decision even more interesting is the availability of the 1.3-litre DCT at the exact same Rs. 14.49 lakh price point. Admittedly, it is offered in a lower variant and misses out on some features. Yet for buyers who place greater value on the powertrain than equipment, it presents a compelling alternative.
As a result, choosing between the 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre Duster is less about affordability and more about preference. The price gap is small enough that budget may not be the deciding factor. Instead, the decision comes down to what matters more to the buyer: a richer feature set or a more powerful engine and, potentially, an automatic gearbox.
Pictures by Kapil Angane