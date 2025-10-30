Dacia (Renault) Bigster First Drive Review

Drive Experience

There is no better place to test a rugged SUV than Iceland, a country that’s as raw and untamed as it gets. The ring road that circles the island may be beautifully paved, but it constantly rises and falls through sweeping valleys, mountain passes, and stretches of open plains where winds can easily push your car sideways. These are the kind of conditions that can reveal how solid and dependable a car really is, and that’s where the Bigster impressed.

The mild-hybrid version gets a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine assisted by a 48V mild-hybrid system. The combined output is 130bhp and 230Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. The mild-hybrid system gives you a tiny amount of boost during acceleration and enables silent starts, which immediately makes the driving experience more refined than you would expect from a small-capacity turbo engine.

The Bigster felt quite easy to drive in Reykjavik’s slow-moving traffic. The steering is light at low speeds, visibility is good despite the high-set dashboard, and the clutch travel, though on the longer side, is manageable. The gearbox has a slightly notchy feel, but slotting through gears is satisfying once you get used to it. Out on the open road, the 1.2-litre engine pulls cleanly until around 5,000rpm, feeling eager and smooth throughout.

Over long stretches through snow, rain, and strong winds, the Bigster remained planted. There was some side-to-side movement when the winds picked up, but nothing unnerving. Even on steep inclines with a headwind working against us, the Bigster never felt out of breath, it just soldiered on. The Terrain Control system, with five selectable driving modes, helped us tackle everything from icy surfaces to gravel and mud with ease.