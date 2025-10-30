Dacia (Renault) Bigster First Drive Review

Introduction
Dacia has finally stepped into the big league with the Bigster - a larger, tougher, and more practical SUV based on the all-new Duster. While the Bigster is still sometime away from its possible India debut, we got behind the wheel of the 4x4 mild-hybrid version in Iceland to see what this new SUV is all about and whether it has the right ingredients for a future in India.
Design and Road Presence
Visually, the Bigster is unmistakably Duster-like but with more muscle and proportionate styling. The extra length hasn’t made it look ungainly. In fact, it gives the SUV a more mature stance. The squared-off wheel arches, high ground clearance, and upright silhouette lend it a proper SUV appeal rather than a crossover vibe.
Interior and Features
Step inside, and the Bigster immediately feels familiar if you have seen pictures of the all-new Duster. That’s because it shares much of its cabin with the Duster, including the dashboard design, digital driver display, and touchscreen layout. The materials and textures feel solidly put together, while the driving position is upright and commanding.
At 4.57 metres in length and with a 2.7-metre wheelbase, the Bigster is significantly larger than the Duster, longer by 230mm and with an extended wheelbase of 43mm. The extra size translates to a noticeably roomier cabin and a much larger boot. There is plenty of legroom and headroom in both rows.
Feature highlights include a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.
Drive Experience
There is no better place to test a rugged SUV than Iceland, a country that’s as raw and untamed as it gets. The ring road that circles the island may be beautifully paved, but it constantly rises and falls through sweeping valleys, mountain passes, and stretches of open plains where winds can easily push your car sideways. These are the kind of conditions that can reveal how solid and dependable a car really is, and that’s where the Bigster impressed.
The mild-hybrid version gets a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine assisted by a 48V mild-hybrid system. The combined output is 130bhp and 230Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. The mild-hybrid system gives you a tiny amount of boost during acceleration and enables silent starts, which immediately makes the driving experience more refined than you would expect from a small-capacity turbo engine.
The Bigster felt quite easy to drive in Reykjavik’s slow-moving traffic. The steering is light at low speeds, visibility is good despite the high-set dashboard, and the clutch travel, though on the longer side, is manageable. The gearbox has a slightly notchy feel, but slotting through gears is satisfying once you get used to it. Out on the open road, the 1.2-litre engine pulls cleanly until around 5,000rpm, feeling eager and smooth throughout.
Over long stretches through snow, rain, and strong winds, the Bigster remained planted. There was some side-to-side movement when the winds picked up, but nothing unnerving. Even on steep inclines with a headwind working against us, the Bigster never felt out of breath, it just soldiered on. The Terrain Control system, with five selectable driving modes, helped us tackle everything from icy surfaces to gravel and mud with ease.
India Potential
The Bigster is expected to arrive in India under the Renault brand, a few months after the launch of the all-new Duster, which is set to make its debut on January 26, 2026. For our market, Renault is likely to offer the Bigster as a three-row SUV to compete with the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.
While the Safari and the XUV700 are larger and come with more powerful engines, the Bigster’s strengths will lie in its robust build, comfortable ride, and likely aggressive pricing. If Renault can localise the mild-hybrid setup and offer value-packed variants, the Bigster could be a good alternative for buyers looking for a tough, practical, and efficient family SUV.