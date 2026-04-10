Porsche Macan Electric First Drive Review

Even before you dip into Porsche’s famously expensive options list, the Macan EV seems generously equipped. There is a sense of effortlessness to everything. The seats hug you into position, adapting to your shape like they have been waiting for you all along. The steering wheel warms gently in your hands as you begin driving this thing. Then there’s the sound system. Crisp, layered, immersive. It fills the cabin in a way that almost compensates for the lack of engine noise. Almost.

But the real story lies in the options list. This particular car has been spec'd like a kid let loose at Hamleys.

Big-ticket add-ons like the Club leather interior in Truffle Brown (Rs. 3.87 lakh), the Sport Chrono Package with its signature Porsche Design sub-second clock (Rs. 2.64 lakh), and the Offroad Design Package (Rs. 1.85 lakh) form the backbone of this spec. Then you have got pricey aesthetic and functional upgrades such as the larger 21-inch wheels (Rs. 1.66 lakh), Surround View with Active Parking Support (Rs. 1.55 lakh), Porsche Entry (Rs. 1.35 lakh), and illuminated carbon door sill guards (Rs. 1.38 lakh).

It’s classic Porsche. The base car is just the beginning. The real indulgence comes when you start ticking boxes... and watching the price climb into the stratosphere.