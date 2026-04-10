Porsche Macan Electric First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Mind-bending performance
- Effortless everyday usability
- Real-world range that doesn’t demand constant planning
Why would I avoid it?
- Underwhelming rear seat experience
- Too quiet for its own good; lacks drama
Introduction
The first thing you notice about the new Porsche Macan isn’t what’s there. It’s what it’s missing. No faint whiff of petrol when you open the bonnet. No distant burble as it idles. Only silence. The sort of silence that feels expensive.
And that’s the point, really. Porsche hasn’t just electrified the Macan; it has rewritten its personality. In India, where performance cars are more about drama than raw speed, this feels like a bold gamble. Because while the Macan EV’s power figures promise violence, the driving experience is calming for the most part. So the question isn’t whether it’s quick. You already know it is. The real question is: Is this electric Porsche SUV still special?
Exterior Design
8 / 10
This is unmistakably a Macan. The stance is familiar; squat, wide, ready to pounce. But walk closer, and you begin to notice the details. The surface feels smoother, and there’s a sleekness here that the old car never quite had. The split headlamps give it a slightly futuristic gaze, and around the back, the glowing light bar looks more digital than emotional. But here’s the thing. It’s almost too polite.
In a country where road presence is currency, the Macan EV doesn’t shout. It doesn’t demand attention. It glides under the radar. Which is great if you enjoy subtlety, but if you are the sort who likes to make an entrance everywhere you go, this might feel a touch restrained.
Interior Design
8 / 10
Open the door, and the smell hits you first – that rich, warm, and slightly sweet whiff, like in a high-end watch store. It’s comforting and quite nice. Then your eyes adjust. Gone are the rows of physical buttons that made older Porsches feel like precision instruments. In their place is glass. Screens stretch across the dashboard, glowing softly, responding instantly. It feels less like a cockpit and more like a command centre. Also, you still sit low, refreshingly low for an SUV, with the steering wheel snug in your hands.
It’s slick. It’s modern. But if you are the sort who enjoys the satisfying click of a well-engineered switch, you might find yourself missing that old-school charm.
Features
8 / 10
Even before you dip into Porsche’s famously expensive options list, the Macan EV seems generously equipped. There is a sense of effortlessness to everything. The seats hug you into position, adapting to your shape like they have been waiting for you all along. The steering wheel warms gently in your hands as you begin driving this thing. Then there’s the sound system. Crisp, layered, immersive. It fills the cabin in a way that almost compensates for the lack of engine noise. Almost.
But the real story lies in the options list. This particular car has been spec'd like a kid let loose at Hamleys.
Big-ticket add-ons like the Club leather interior in Truffle Brown (Rs. 3.87 lakh), the Sport Chrono Package with its signature Porsche Design sub-second clock (Rs. 2.64 lakh), and the Offroad Design Package (Rs. 1.85 lakh) form the backbone of this spec. Then you have got pricey aesthetic and functional upgrades such as the larger 21-inch wheels (Rs. 1.66 lakh), Surround View with Active Parking Support (Rs. 1.55 lakh), Porsche Entry (Rs. 1.35 lakh), and illuminated carbon door sill guards (Rs. 1.38 lakh).
It’s classic Porsche. The base car is just the beginning. The real indulgence comes when you start ticking boxes... and watching the price climb into the stratosphere.
Space and Storage
7.5 / 10
Electric platforms do clever things with space, and the Macan makes the most of it. The boot is wide and usable, easily swallowing weekend luggage or a full airport run’s worth of bags. But the real novelty is the front boot, or the “frunk.” Pop it open, and there’s a neat little compartment, perfect for cables or a small duffel bag. It’s oddly satisfying, like discovering a hidden drawer in a well-designed piece of furniture.
Up front, there’s a sense of openness. The absence of a bulky transmission tunnel frees up space, making the cabin feel airy. However, at the rear, the sloping roofline, which looks so good from the outside, begins to feel intrusive. Headroom is tight, and while legroom is good, it’s not exactly lounge-like.
Performance
9 / 10
Mash the throttle, and the world around you compresses. There’s no build-up. No crescendo. Just an immediate, relentless surge that pins you to the seat. Your stomach lags behind your body by a fraction of a second, and your brain struggles to catch up. It’s what 640bhp and 1,130Nm of torque can do to your body when you go all-out from standstill. Zero to 100kmph comes up in just 3.3 seconds and broadly speaking, the way the Macan EV accelerates even on part throttle, its brutal.
No matter what speeds you are doing, overtaking is almost comical; a small flex of your right foot, and you are past traffic before you have even fully committed to the move. Gaps appear and disappear in an instant. But here’s the twist: it’s all eerily calm. No engine roar. No nose lift. Just a faint electric whirr and the distant rush of wind. It’s like being launched from a catapult in complete silence. It’s a terrifyingly odd experience.
Ride and Handling
8.5 / 10
Spend a few minutes in city traffic, and the Macan reveals another side of its personality. It glides over speed breakers, potholes, and uneven patches with a softness that feels almost un-Porsche-like. The suspension absorbs imperfections without ever feeling floaty. Then you find a stretch of winding tarmac. Switch modes, turn the wheel, and suddenly the car shrinks around you. It feels tighter, sharper, more alert. The weight, and there is plenty of it, seems to disappear as the car changes direction with surprising agility. There’s grip, composure, and a sense that this thing always has more to give.
Verdict
8.5 / 10
The Macan Electric is a mesmerizing contradiction. It’s way quicker, more refined, and more practical than the ICE Macan. It’s easier to live in a city like Mumbai, where silence and smoothness are genuine luxuries. And it proves that performance doesn’t need petrol to be exciting. But it also asks you to redefine what “thrilling” means. Because this isn’t a car that will win you over with noise or drama, it wins you over with precision, with effortlessness, with a kind of serenity that grows on you over time. For anyone ready to embrace that shift, it’s brilliant. And for those still chasing the smell of fuel and the sound of an engine at full chat, it might take a little getting used to.
Pictures by Kapil Angane