Nissan Tekton 1.3 Turbo Petrol DCT First Drive Review

Our first drive of the Nissan Tekton wasn't on the smooth expressways around Delhi or at Nandi Hills outside Bangalore. Instead, it was a three-day, 700km-plus road trip from Chandigarh to Leh. The route took us through Manali, over some of the highest mountain passes in the country, into the breathtaking Zanskar Valley, and finally to Leh. It was the kind of drive that exposes every strength and weakness a car has.

The Tekton wasn't travelling light either. There were four of us onboard, including two cameramen carrying enough filming equipment to fill the boot to its brim. Between camera bags, suitcases, jackets, and backpacks, the Tekton spent almost the entire drive fully loaded. Throw in smooth highways, broken mountain roads, steep climbs, countless hairpins, river crossings, and high-altitude terrain where engines often struggle to breathe, and it quickly became clear that this wasn't going to be a regular first drive.

By the time we reached Leh, the Tekton had answered most of our questions.