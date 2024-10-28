BYD eMax 7 First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the BYD eMax 7 any good?

Unlike its predecessor, which was offered only in the five-seat layout, the eMax 7 boasts six- and seven-seat options based on customer demand. The good folks at the Chinese automobile marquee have listened to feedback all around and added a slew of features that the erstwhile e6 lacked from day 1. Some notable additions include ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS suite, wireless charging, and V2L technology. The sorely missed Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now present too, and in the wireless form at that. The latter does not function when the rotating touchscreen unit is in portrait mode, which is a weird quirk.

Apart from the features, which also include a rotating touchscreen system, BYD has also worked on the centre console layout, with the new gear lever and revised console with better switches now making it feel worthy of the price it asks for. What doesn’t work in the favour of the latter though is the hard plastics on the dash and the top section of the doors, something that doesn’t suit a car of this class, more so when you want to rival the segment leader. That said, BYD, as promised back during the e6 drive, has worked on the smaller but important factors as well, such as the addition of split seats, with even the second row getting a 60:40 folding function.

The seats in the second row are witness to minor revisions too, and the base is now chiseled to give that snug feel. The under-thigh support still has room for improvement, but what impresses is the fair amount of legroom in the second row. It has enough space for a more than healthy fellow like me (even after setting the second-row seat to my comfort). More so, even with all three rows up, you can manage to fit a few fairly-sized backpacks if not the smallest suitcase.