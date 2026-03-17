Nissan Gravite First Drive Review

Finding a comfortable position in the driver seat is rather convenient, courtesy of the height adjustment function. The driver seat also gets an individual armrest, which further adds to the utility factor. Move in to the second row and you’d notice that the AC vents are neatly tucked into the pillars, while the conventional place for the vents is smartly used for a cooled storage box and a 12V port. This section also houses the blower control for the last two rows. This row, which is a 60:40 split unit, can not only adjust the seat base, but also recline the backrest, allowing for a multitude of seating positions. With the front seat adjusted to my position, there was a fair amount of legroom before my knees could touch the former.

Stepping into the third row is a breeze too, courtesy of the one touch tumble function of the smaller split seat. Meanwhile, the larger part can tilt only upto a certain extent, thus limiting its practicality factor. Once in the third row, you realise how well the Gravite is really packaged. With seats in both the front rows adjusted to my seating position, my feet, although upright, didn’t touch the seats in the second row. And for those of you who can imagine the amount of space, more so given my heavy build, this is nothing short of a miracle, especially when you consider it less not even as long in length as the Creta. Kudos to the team who engineered the space in this car, you really deserve praise.

It’s not just about Nissan offering so much space in such a small area, but also the modularity that it offers with this layout. The Chennai-based manufacturer claims to offer more than 150 seating combinations that will offer more options than you can think of in a minute. Not to forget, the third row seats can be simply removed and be kept at home should you require additional space.