Nissan Gravite First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Attractively priced
- Well packaged space
- Impressive ride and handling
Why would I avoid it?
- Fit and finish
- Small service network
Introduction
The Gravite is Nissan’s first of three new cars set to launch in India in an attempt to change the brand’s fortunes in the country. Set to be followed by a mid-size SUV and a three-row iteration of the same, the Gravite forms a base for what aims to revive the sales numbers for Nissan, and joins the successful Magnite, which is arguably the only model it has had on sale that’s bringing the brand some numbers.
The Gravite then, has a lot of responsibility on its shoulders. But Nissan is smart to choose this model as it is a niche product in a way, more so when you think about packing three rows in less than four metres of length. But will this bet from the Japanese carmaker manage to attract crowds and eventually customers in local showrooms? We find out.
Exterior Design
7 / 10
Yes, it is underpinned by the same platform as the Triber, but it gets an overhaul when it comes to the overall design. There is a new honeycomb design for the grille, and finished in Piano Black, it does lend a premium touch to it. The LED headlamps are standard, which is a first of the impressive kit that the car has to offer. The brushed silver finishes on the front and rear bumper further accentuate this feel, and the Launch Edition version further ups the ante with some nice contrasting orange inserts.
The side profile gets 15-inch wheels with styled covers that mimic a machined alloy finish. Is it practical? Yes. Is it desirable? Maybe not. The monotony on the side is broken with the help of a black cladding on the doors, and add to that the Gravite-specific graphics and it’s a subtle yet neat and welcome change.
The derriere feels familiar, but has a finer touch to it with the LED inserts. A staple in today’s world is screaming the model name in all-caps, and the Gravite doesn’t disappoint here with the lettering on the tailgate. The rear bumper and skid plate design is almost geometric, but I like it, especially with what seems to be a budget version of the F1-inspired RIS light. The roof rails are not just form; they’re very much functional too, capable of handling 50kgs in weight. The only thing that stands out like a sore thumb in the overall appealing design is the conventional antenna, and we feel a shark-fin unit would’ve made it a complete package.
Interior Design
7.5 / 10
Step inside the Gravite and it’s a pleasant surprise if you happen to compare it to its sibling, or even the Ertiga for that matter. It’s more lively, has more attention to detail, and the packaging is impressive too. Let’s start with the theme, which is black and white for the overall approach, but blue and white for the seats, with a mix of suede and leatherette, and further detailed with a hexagon pattern insert. While the white will be a challenge to maintain, it does make the cabin feel considerably more spacious, even if just psychologically. The quality and feel of plastics is on par not just for the segment it sits in, but also the price it asks for. The leatherette finish for the steering wheel is one example of the subtle touches that are bound to elevate the richness of the cabin in the longer run.
Features
6.5 / 10
Features are also aplenty, and that’s the case right from the base variant itself. The top-spec Tekna Edition boasts a driver armrest, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, wireless charger, welcome and goodbye sequence and auto-folding function for the ORVMs, and a height adjustable driver seat.
The limited edition Launch Edition variant, which is the one we tested here, goes one up by introducing neck and lumbar cushions, dual dash cameras, air purifier, JBL-sourced speakers, and ambient lighting. That said, the fit and finish on these products in our test car looked very poor, and the fact that it will be sold as a limited edition leaves you scratching your head as to why Nissan didn’t pay a little more attention here.
Space
9 / 10
Finding a comfortable position in the driver seat is rather convenient, courtesy of the height adjustment function. The driver seat also gets an individual armrest, which further adds to the utility factor. Move in to the second row and you’d notice that the AC vents are neatly tucked into the pillars, while the conventional place for the vents is smartly used for a cooled storage box and a 12V port. This section also houses the blower control for the last two rows. This row, which is a 60:40 split unit, can not only adjust the seat base, but also recline the backrest, allowing for a multitude of seating positions. With the front seat adjusted to my position, there was a fair amount of legroom before my knees could touch the former.
Stepping into the third row is a breeze too, courtesy of the one touch tumble function of the smaller split seat. Meanwhile, the larger part can tilt only upto a certain extent, thus limiting its practicality factor. Once in the third row, you realise how well the Gravite is really packaged. With seats in both the front rows adjusted to my seating position, my feet, although upright, didn’t touch the seats in the second row. And for those of you who can imagine the amount of space, more so given my heavy build, this is nothing short of a miracle, especially when you consider it less not even as long in length as the Creta. Kudos to the team who engineered the space in this car, you really deserve praise.
It’s not just about Nissan offering so much space in such a small area, but also the modularity that it offers with this layout. The Chennai-based manufacturer claims to offer more than 150 seating combinations that will offer more options than you can think of in a minute. Not to forget, the third row seats can be simply removed and be kept at home should you require additional space.
Storage
8 / 10
There are hordes of storage space all around in the Gravite. First up, the glove box has been split into two, and while the lower unit has quite some space to spare even after keeping the basics like documents, user manual, and the like. The upper unit can be used to keep various items, from wallets to phones, and more. The is a large storage space right between the front two seats, which is even cooled, so keeping a half litre bottle or small cans of cold drinks is a breeze.
Infotainment system
7 / 10
The infotainment system is an eight-inch unit which is rather easy to use. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the connection is a no fuss job too. The UI is a bit slow, and features and functions in the larger scheme are rather limited as well. The reverse parking camera comes with static guidelines, and the resolution is crisp in the dark, but the same cannot be said if you happen to be in the harsh sun.
Safety
7.5 / 10
Safety kit comes in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, HSA, BAS, TPMS, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder, and speed alert system as standard. Additional features arrive in the form of rain sensing wipers, rear wiper and washer, reverse parking camera with guidelines, and front parking sensors.
Performance
8.5 / 10
The Gravite is powered by a familiar 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine belting out 71bhp and 96Nm. There are two gearbox options to choose from, namely a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Nissan claims a mileage of up to 19.6kmpl, but our real-world tests revealed a figure of 12.45kmpl, which is fairly lower compared to the claimed number of 19.3kmpl for the manual variant.
Starting up the car might take some time to get used to, as the engine start stop button is located on the centre console, right above the wireless charger. Once alive, the engine makes itself audibly present, though it does settle down shortly after. Off to a start, there is a fair amount of low end torque, and the mid-range is adequate too. The gear shifts are smooth, and shifting from first to second in higher rpms even resulted in the occasional wheelspin. The peak power comes up at 6,250rpm, although the ECU suggests upshifting from just a shade below 3,000rpm.
Even when cruising between 60-80kmph, the NVH is commendable, and it doesn’t manage to filter into the cabin unless you stress the engine past the 4,500-5,000rpm mark. But then again, you get enough power and torque before that, so taking it past those figures would be a moot point. If we had to nitpick here, it would be the lack of space between the accelerator and brake pedals. Notably, compared to the Triber, with which it shares its underpinnings, the Gravite turned out to be the peppier of the two.
Ride and Handling
8 / 10
The steering is surprisingly light, and makes U-turns feel like a piece of cake, but maybe the sub-four-metre length also has a little to do with that. What hasn’t changed, though, is the 3.5 turns for the lock-to-lock steering, which might feel psychologically cumbersome once you realise how much effort is being put in.
The ride feels marginally on the firm side, but on the flip side, the body roll is well contained, at least in the first row. The latter doesn’t reflect in the second row, and even turns at lesser (read city) speeds can make the passengers feel unsettled. In our limited city run, the Gravite handles potholes, undulations, and then some more, with ease, and you’re unlikely to feel the jolts, be it at the driver seat or otherwise.
NVH
7 / 10
There is a light rumble as the engine comes to life, but it eventually settles down and does not bother the occupants. Going through the gears, the engine is refined unless you start pushing it over the 3,000rpm mark, and the car tells you to upshift around 2,800 clicks anyway, so the engine will be audible only if you’re pushing it for a crucial overtake. One thing that is bothersome is how loud the blower is for the second row, even with the fan speed at the lowest level. That said, the overall wind noise and tyre noise is well controlled.
Verdict
7.5 / 10
The Nissan Gravite has a lot to offer in its small size of less than four-metres in length. It triumphs over cars more than double its price in this segment, and honestly, that is something tough to beat. Even compared to its sibling, the Triber, it’s the peppier of the two, and the ride quality doesn’t leave much to be desired.
That said, it does have its cons as well, be it the fit and finish, or the occasional body roll in the second row, which will have occupants more often than not. The fact that Nissan has a wafer thin service network also dents its cause in what is an otherwise impressive product. But with a starting price of Rs. 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), and topping out at just a shade over Rs. 10 lakh (on-road, Mumbai), there’s only so much you can ask for the amount of money you’re paying.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi