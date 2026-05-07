Wuling Starlight 560 spied again: Nearing launch?

Gets turbo, PHEV, and EV configurations

India likely to get PHEV and EV

The Wuling Starlight 560 has been spotted in India quite a few times, and it will make its way here as an MG SUV. It has also been patented alongside several PHEVs. From what we know, the Starlight 560 gets NA and turbo petrol, electric, and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. This time around, the EV has been spied, and a closed-off grille is a giveaway.

Spanning 4.75 metres long, 1.85 metres wide, and 1.75 metres high, it gets a 2.81-metre wheelbase. This is nearly identical to the MG Hector Plus, and the Starlight could very well replace the Hector Plus, albeit with more powertrain choices. Features include dual-tone alloys, 215/55 section 18-inch tyres, front and rear skid plates, 12.8-inch infotainment, and wireless connectivity.

Mechanically, the Starlight 560 is powered by 1.5-litre turbo (174.2bhp/260Nm with 6MT, and 174.2bhp/290Nm with CVT), 1.5-litre NA + PHEV (194.3bhp/230Nm; 20.5kWh Shenlian LFP battery), and EV (134bhp/200Nm) powertrains. Out of these, only the CVT version gets a spare wheel. On the other hand, the EV makes as much power as the MG Windsor EV/Windsor EV Pro. Given the Windsor’s success, the Starlight 560 EV may not replace it, but it is likely to be positioned above the former as a three-row offering. Given that the test mule was an EV, MG may also sell a PHEV alongside, attempting to gain a first-mover advantage in the mass-market plug-in hybrid space.

Image source