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    Wuling Starlight 560 Spied Again: MG Iteration Spawning Soon?

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Wuling Starlight 560 Spied Again: MG Iteration Spawning Soon?
    • Expected to rival BEVs and strong-hybrid offerings in its segment
    • Hybrid-first strategy likely

    The Wuling Starlight 560 was spotted testing again on Indian roads. Set to spawn as an MG SUV in India, it is likely to be positioned in the sub-Rs. 20 lakh bracket. Additionally, the SUV’s PHEV iteration is highly likely to dominate its variant lineup.

    In international markets, the Wuling Starlight 560 gets three powertrain combinations - 1.5L Miller cycle turbo (174.2bhp with 6MT, 260Nm/CVT, 290Nm), 1.5L Atkinson cycle NA + PHEV (194.3bhp/230Nm), and a 134bhp/200Nm EV, the latter of which churns out the same power output as the MG Windsor EV. The PHEV has a 20.5kWh Shenlian LFP battery pack, and given a large unit, it seems like the SUV majorly depends on electric power, with the engine being an ancillary/standby power source.

    The spy shot showcases a Hector alongside the Starlight. This gives us a rough idea of its stance, dimensions, and road presence. Interior features are expected to include a six-way powered driver seat, four-way manually adjustable passenger seat, multiple drive modes, 3.5-inch instrument cluster, 12.8-inch infotainment with wireless connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. With these sightings now becoming more frequent, expect an MG iteration to spawn later this year with certain India-specific changes.

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