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    Wuling Starlight 560 patented in India

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Wuling Starlight 560 patented in India
    • 4.7 metres in length (as long as the MG Hector Plus)
    • Available with turbo-petrol motors (except the PHEV)

    The Wuling Starlight 560 will debut as an MG in India. With its test mules spotted quite a few times, the SUV has now received a patent. Let’s recap what it gets.

    The Wuling Starlight 560 spans 4.75m long, 1.85m wide, and 1.75m high, with a 2.81m wheelbase. Externally, the SUV gets a full-LED setup, skid plate, roof rails, 215/55 section tyres, 18-inch dual-tone alloys, split tail lamp setup, and a rear skid plate. Internally, there’s a two-spoke steering, 3.5-inch instrument cluster, 12.8-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity, and leatherette upholstery.

    MG Dashboard

    Mechanically, the Starlight 560 gets multiple powertrain layouts – 1.5L Miller cycle turbo (174.2bhp with 6MT, 260Nm/CVT, 290Nm), 1.5L Atkinson cycle NA + PHEV, and a 134bhp/200Nm EV, the latter of which is the exact same setup as the MG Windsor EV. The EV has a 56.7kWh battery pack. Out of all four configurations, only the CVT gets a spare wheel. However, the NA + PHEV churns out 194.3bhp/230Nm, and it is aided by a 20.5kWh Shenlian LFP battery pack. Note that all drivetrains are front-biased (FWD).

    MG Right Front Three Quarter

    Previously, the SUV was spied near MG’s plant in Halol, Gujarat. The range-topping version (costliest), which is the electric, commands a price of RMB 98,800, which roughly translates to Rs. 13.52 lakh. The SUV should roughly command a maximum tag of Rs. 19 lakh in India.

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