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    Why the Nissan Gravite CNG is a Step in the Right Direction

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    Haji Chakralwale

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    Why the Nissan Gravite CNG is a Step in the Right Direction

    Nissan India’s decision to introduce a CNG option for the Gravite is more than just adding another fuel choice. It is a strategic move that makes the sub-four-metre MPV more relevant in a market where practicality, affordability, and low running costs matter more than ever.

    As demand for cost-efficient people movers continues to grow, the Gravite CNG strengthens Nissan’s value-first approach. Priced at an introductory premium of Rs. 83,000 over the chosen variant, the CNG kit is available as a dealer-level retrofitment across Nissan’s authorised network in 60 cities.

    More importantly, the Gravite is the right product to receive a CNG option. Its biggest strengths have always been its spacious cabin, flexible seating, and sensible pricing. These qualities appeal directly to large families and commercial operators, both of whom prioritise running costs as much as practicality. By offering a CNG version, Nissan has made the Gravite more attractive to its core audience without changing the formula that already works.

    The biggest talking point is the twin-cylinder CNG setup, a first for the MPV segment. Nissan has packaged two 25-litre CNG cylinders in the boot, stacked one above the other, instead of using a single large tank. This allows the Gravite to retain its three-row seating while offering a cleaner and more integrated CNG installation. It is a smarter approach than a conventional retrofit, while details like the fuel filling point under the fuel lid add to the factory-finish feel.

    Mechanically, the Gravite CNG continues with the familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, but crucially, Nissan offers both the five-speed manual and the AMT gearbox with the CNG kit. That is a notable advantage. In a segment where convenience matters, the availability of an AMT with CNG makes the Gravite more versatile, especially for urban buyers seeking lower running costs with the ease of a two-pedal setup.

    That said, the current arrangement is not without compromise. Because the twin cylinders are mounted in the boot, luggage space is nearly non-existent when all three rows are in use.

    The bigger long-term opportunity lies in Renault’s new RGEP platform. Renault has already showcased an underbody CNG tank layout on this architecture, which is expected to underpin future budget products such as the next-generation Triber. Given the alliance strategy, the same platform and packaging solution is likely to make its way to future versions of the Nissan Gravite as well.

    That is where this move makes more sense. The current Gravite CNG may not be perfect in terms of packaging, but it allows Nissan to enter the CNG space immediately, build market presence, and respond to customer demand without waiting for the next-generation product. It is a practical short-term solution with a more refined long-term direction already visible.

    In many ways, the Gravite CNG reflects Nissan India’s current strategy well. It is not a dramatic reinvention, but it is a meaningful correction. It improves the Gravite where it matters most, broadens its appeal, and aligns the MPV more closely with what Indian buyers actually want. The packaging may evolve, but the intent is already spot on.

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    Nissan Gravite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.77 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.95 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.33 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.74 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.05 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.33 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.82 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.56 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.55 Lakh

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