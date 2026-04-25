Why the Mercedes GLC L EV Has Potential for India

Currently Only for the Chinese Market

89kWh Battery Pack

The Mercedes-Benz GLC L EV has been unveiled at Auto China 2026. It gets some new design elements, an electric powertrain with AWD, and most importantly, added dimensions over the standard GLC EV. This will be launched exclusively for the Chinese market but we think it has potential for India and here is why.

GLC L EV Overview

Unveiled a short while after the GLC EV, this long-wheelbase version takes everything that the GLC EV offers but adds in 104mm to the overall length and 55mm for the wheelbase, offering additional space for the second row. The standard car measures in at 4.85 metres with a wheelbase of 2.97 metres whilst this long-wheelbase version comes in at 4.94 metres with a wheelbase of 3.02 metres. It can be had either in standard five-seat guise or as a six-seat model, achieved thanks to the added wheelbase. It is offered in a dual-motor package with an 89kWh battery pack. The output stands at 416bhp and 800Nm of torque. The CLTC (China Light Duty Vehicle Testing Cycle) range stands at 700km.

As a product, it makes a very good case for itself and here is why we think Mercedes should get it to the Indian market when they plan to launch the GLC EV.

1. Long Wheelbase Has Been a Big Seller for Mercedes in India

Outside of China, we are the only market to get LWB models of various luxury cars. Mercedes kicked off this trend a few years ago with the long-wheelbase E-Class (the first RHD market) and it has been a big hitter for them. The brand value that the GLC name has developed would also help EV numbers for Mercedes in India in the larger scheme of things.

2. Three-row EV Fight

It would put Mercedes smack in the middle of an emerging three-row EV fight where currently the only major players are Tesla with the Model Y L Premium and the MG M9. Whilst competent products, they currently don't have the badge value that both a GLC and three-pointed star would be able to pull off. Of course, this GLC L EV would be priced much higher than the other two but Mercedes has been good at reading price niches and will more than likely be able to find a price point that would make it seem like a worthy jump.

3. Set the Stage for the ICE GLC L

Launching the GLC L EV would allow Mercedes to test the waters for an LWB version of the regular version of the next-gen GLC. The SUV is one of Mercedes' most localised products and introducing it in a long-wheelbase guise would make it even better value for money. It would also allow Mercedes to place the next-gen GLE in a higher price bracket. The latter is expected to come to India by the middle of 2027.

Mercedes GLC EV and New VLE/VLS on India Radar