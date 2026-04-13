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    Why the Kia Syros Should Have Always Been an EV-First Proposition

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    Haji Chakralwale

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    Why the Kia Syros Should Have Always Been an EV-First Proposition

    Kia India is set to expand its electric portfolio with the upcoming Kia Syros EV, set to arrive in July. However, on closer inspection, the Syros feels like a model that was always meant to be electric from the ground up, rather than adapted from an ICE-first strategy.

    Design that Already Screams EV

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    From day one, the Syros has carried design cues that align more with an EV than a conventional petrol or diesel-powered SUV. The blanked-off grille, flat front and rear profiles, aero-themed alloys, and overall unconventional styling give it a distinctly futuristic appeal.

    Exterior Rear View

    This design language typically resonates with EV buyers, a group that values individuality, modern aesthetics, and tech-forward appeal. Unlike traditional SUV buyers, EV customers often seek something that stands out, and the Syros’ quirky styling naturally caters to that mindset. Positioned as an EV from the outset, this design could have been a strong differentiator rather than a point of hesitation.

    An Interior Better Suited for an EV

    Interior Dashboard

    Step inside, and the Syros further reinforces the idea that it should have debuted as an EV. The cabin layout is markedly different from other Kia models, embracing a more minimalistic and modern approach.

    Interior Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The dashboard and centre console design feel clean and futuristic, while the efficient use of space, especially with a flat rear floor, aligns perfectly with expectations from a dedicated EV platform. The material choices and overall layout prioritise openness and practicality, traits typically associated with electric vehicles rather than ICE counterparts.

    Interior Rear Seats

    In many ways, the Syros’ interior already delivers what EV buyers look for, space optimisation, simplicity, and a tech-led environment.

    Where the Current Syros Falls Short

    Despite offering a strong feature list on paper, the Syros, in its current ICE form, is struggling to find traction in the market.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    One of the primary challenges is its design. While unique, it has not resonated well with the broader Indian audience, which still leans towards more conventional SUV styling. What could have been a strength in the EV space has instead become a barrier in the ICE segment.

    Interior Instrument Cluster

    Additionally, the powertrain options lack the efficiency quotient that Indian buyers prioritise. In a market where fuel economy plays a crucial role in purchase decisions, this has impacted its overall appeal.

    Then comes pricing. With an on-road range of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 19 lakh, buyers are increasingly gravitating towards more established and well-rounded alternatives, such as higher variants of the Kia Sonet or mid-spec versions of the Kia Seltos, both of which offer a more familiar value proposition.

    Why the Syros EV Could Turn Things Around

    Kia Syros EV Right Side View

    The upcoming Syros EV has the potential to realign the product with what it was always meant to be. If priced aggressively, it could slot neatly between Rs. 12 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh, offering a claimed range of around 300km to 400km on a full charge.

    Kia Syros EV Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    This positioning would make it a strong contender against models like the MG Windsor EV, especially for buyers prioritising cabin space and practicality. With the Carens Clavis EV occupying the Rs. 17 lakh and above bracket, the Syros EV could bridge the gap effectively.

    Exterior Right Side View

    More importantly, its unconventional design and modern interior would align with the expectations of EV buyers, turning what is currently seen as a drawback into a key selling point.

    Conclusion

    The Syros, in many ways, feels like a product that was ahead of its segment, but in the wrong powertrain form. Its design and interior philosophy naturally lend themselves to an EV-first approach.

    Exterior Left Side View

    With the electric version on the horizon, Kia now has the opportunity to reposition the Syros as a forward-thinking urban EV, one that could finally connect with the audience it was always meant for.

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