CarWale
    AD

    Why Maruti Suzuki e Vitara scored lower in ANCAP crash tests

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    20,329 Views
    Why Maruti Suzuki e Vitara scored lower in ANCAP crash tests
    • More stringent ANCAP protocol
    • ADAS mandatory in ANCAP, optional in BNCAP

    The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara scored five stars in Bharat NCAP, and the same Made-in-India model, which is exported to Australia, scored four stars, all for the same material used. This article explains the lower score, delving into not just the hows, but the whys.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Dashboard
    BNCAP

    Let’s start with AOP (Adult Occupant Protection) tests. Bharat NCAP incorporates front offset deformable barrier and side movable deformable barrier tests. In contrast, ANCAP incoporates frontal offset, oblique pole, full-width frontal, whiplash protection, side impact, and rescue and extrication tests. The number of parameters is simply higher in ANCAP.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Dashboard
    ANCAP

    Coming to COP (Child Occupant Protection), Bharat NCAP assesses front and side dynamic CRS (Child Restraint System) installation scores for 18-month-old and three-year-old dummies, and ANCAP, in addition to these tests, bundles these tests with on-board safety feature assessment like CPDs (Child Presence Detection systems). Furthermore, ANCAP also tests COP parameters using six- and ten-year-old dummies. Both NCAPs are pretty close in this assessment, with ANCAP going the extra mile.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Dashboard
    ANCAP

    Major misses in current BNCAP protocol

    VRU (Vulnerable Road Users): This is present in ANCAP, and it assesses the quantum of damage inflicted to the crash victim. It evaluates head protection for adults, children, and cyclists, protection for pelvis, femur, and knee and tibia, and ADAS features like AEB for VRUs, which includes AEB (forward), AEB pedestrian (backover), AEB cyclist, AEB motorcycle, and LSS (Lane Support Systems) motorcycle.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Dashboard

    AEB reverse is where the e Vitara failed in Australasian NCAP tests, since a rear anti-collision mechanism is simply not present. Bharat NCAP does not evaluate this.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Dashboard

    Safety Assist (SA): The Suzuki e Vitara (Aus-spec) is evaluated on the basis of seatbelt reminders, driver monitoring, speed assist systems, AEB/AES (car to car, junction and crossing, and head-on), and LSS. The e Vitara scored 0/2 in driver monitoring, since it is not equipped with requisite sensors.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Dashboard

    Consensus

    Both Bharat NCAP and ANCAP are stringent protocols, and having a crash test protocol is better than not having one. However, Bharat NCAP is not as stringent. To top it off, BNCAP tests are voluntary, wherein a manufacturer sends the car, and in case of ANCAP, most of these cars are purchased.

    Bharat NCAP is a protocol that measures how a car survives a crash, and ANCAP is a protocol that evaluates how a crash has to be prevented. This is why you will find ANCAP strictly evaluating ADAS, whereas having or not having ADAS in Bharat NCAP, much like Global NCAP, does not make a difference in the final outcome.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Hybrids over EVs: Here's why Kia’s Hybrid Strategy makes a lot of sense for India
     Next 
    Kia to Join the Fortuner Attack Pack; Sorento Hybrid India Launch in 2026

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Apr
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Apr
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi SQ8
    Audi SQ8
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Rs. 10.37 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Majestor
    Launching in 2 days
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz CLA
    Launching in 6 days
    Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Rs. 55.00 - 59.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 16.99 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.00 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 17.03 Lakh
    PuneRs. 16.99 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 16.99 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 17.14 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.00 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.99 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.97 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Why Maruti Suzuki e Vitara scored lower in ANCAP crash tests