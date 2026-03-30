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    Why India Could Soon See More Uniquely Designed Cars

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    Haji Chakralwale

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    Why India Could Soon See More Uniquely Designed Cars

    The Indian car market, particularly in the Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh price bracket, has long been dominated by products that follow a similar design template. As manufacturers race to offer the most comprehensive package in terms of features, space, and powertrain options, many models begin to resemble each other in terms of body style and proportions. However, this trend could soon shift, with buyers increasingly seeking cars that reflect individuality and stand out on the road.

    Rising Focus on Aspiration and Individuality

    Over the past few years, purchasing decisions in India have evolved beyond practicality and value-for-money. While buyers still prioritise features, fuel efficiency, and after-sales support, design and road presence are becoming equally important. For many customers, especially younger buyers, a car is now viewed as an extension of their personality and social status.

    As a result, brands are gradually exploring more distinctive design directions rather than sticking to safe and familiar silhouettes.

    Coupe-style SUVs Leading the Change

    JSW Right Rear Three Quarter

    One of the clearest examples of this shift is the arrival of coupe-style SUVs in the mainstream segments. Models such as the Tata Curvv and the Citroen Basalt attempt to offer something visually different in the crowded mid-size SUV space.

    The Curvv, for instance, competes in the same segment as the Hyundai Creta and offers a similar mix of features and powertrain options. However, its sloping roofline and coupe-inspired profile help it stand apart from conventional SUVs in the category.

    Similarly, the Basalt introduces a unique silhouette in a segment where most vehicles follow an upright SUV stance.

    Radical Design from Electric SUVs

    JSW Right Front Three Quarter

    Another area where bold design is emerging is in the electric vehicle space. Mahindra’s new-generation EVs, such as the Mahindra BE 6 and the Mahindra XEV 9e, showcase a futuristic design language that is markedly different from traditional SUVs.

    These models adopt sharp surfaces, distinctive lighting signatures, and unconventional proportions. The approach helps create a strong visual identity while also signalling the transition to a new era of electric mobility.

    JSW Right Front Three Quarter

    An honourable mention is the pair of EVs from MG Motor India, the Comet EV and the Windsor EV. Both cater to their respective segments, yet feel extremely unique compared to their rivals.

    JSW Left Front Three Quarter

    Then there are brands such as VinFast, which have models like the VF7 that look sharp and well designed for the segment. The brand also has the VF3 in its global line-up, which could add a unique flavour to its relatively small segment when launched in India.

    JSW Left Front Three Quarter

    Sierra Strengthens the Case for Distinctive Styling

    JSW Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Tata Sierra further highlights how manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on design-led differentiation. Among the SUVs available in this bracket, the Sierra stands out with its unique greenhouse design and strong visual identity inspired by the original model. By blending retro cues with modern styling, Tata aims to create a product that appeals to buyers looking for something different from the conventional SUV template.

    Lifestyle SUVs Set to Expand

    Another segment driving distinctive design is lifestyle SUVs. Vehicles such as the Mahindra Thar and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny have proven that buyers are willing to embrace unconventional body styles if they offer a strong personality.

    JSW Left Front Three Quarter

    Encouraged by this response, several manufacturers are preparing to introduce similar boxy or rugged SUVs across multiple price ranges. Upcoming examples include the Jetour T2, a new compact boxy SUV from Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra’s Vision S concept-based SUV, and the much-awaited Toyota Land Cruiser FJ.

    JSW Right Front Three Quarter

    Another automaker that surprised us with its lifestyle-oriented offering is Renault with the new Bridger concept. A boxy-looking SUV based on the Duster’s platform, positioned below it and aimed at buyers seeking greater variety, marks a promising approach from the French carmaker.

    Design Could Become the Next Battleground

    With features and technology becoming increasingly standardised across segments, design could emerge as the next key differentiator in the Indian market. Manufacturers are beginning to recognise that buyers want more than just a well-equipped car. They want a vehicle that feels distinctive and reflects their individuality.

    JSW Right Front Three Quarter

    As this shift continues, the coming years could see a broader mix of body styles, bold design languages, and unconventional silhouettes on Indian roads.

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