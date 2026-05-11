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    Why Diesel Cars Refuse to Quit in India

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    Santosh Nair

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    Why Diesel Cars Refuse to Quit in India
    • Diesel SUVs continue to remain strongly relevant despite stricter norms and shrinking options
    • For many Indian buyers, torque, efficiency, and long-distance usability still outweigh the drawbacks

    If you listened to the experts back in 2023, you would have expected diesel cars to be in museums by now. Between the nightmare of 10-year bans in Delhi and the sheer cost of keeping engines clean under BS6 (plus the upcoming BS7 norms), we thought we knew what was coming.

    And yet, here we are in mid-2026, and if you try to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N or a Thar Roxx, the salesperson will tell you the same thing. The waitlist for the diesel is still the longest one in the showroom.

    So, why are we still so obsessed with the 'black nozzle' at the pump?

    Left Side View

    The Love Affair

    You can talk about horsepower all day, but in India, torque is king. Modern turbo-petrols are fast for sure, but they always feel like they’re trying. A diesel, on the other hand, is effortless. Whether you’re climbing a steep hairpin turn in Shimla or trying to overtake a line of trucks on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a diesel engine does not ask for permission. It just goes.

    Plus, that bottom-end grunt, which is the feeling of the car moving the moment you touch the accelerator pedal, even when it's fully loaded, is something a petrol engine just has not mastered entirely.

    Right Side View

    The Efficiency Reality Check

    In 2026, car prices have hit an all-time high. When you’re spending Rs. 25 lakh on an SUV, you start looking at the running costs very closely.

    Take the Mahindra Thar Roxx, for example. On a long highway run, the petrol version will give you maybe 10-12kmpl if you are gentle. The diesel? It’ll comfortably sit at 15-16kmpl. When you’re doing 1,500km a month, that’s not just extra money, but a vacation fund.

    Right Side View

    The Innova Exception

    There is one big shift, though. The Innova HyCross. In a massive surprise, the hybrid-petrol version of the HyCross now outdoes the old-school diesel Crysta by a fair margin, last I checked.

    This tells us that Indian buyers are not loyal to diesel fuel; they’re loyal to fuel efficiency and range. If a hybrid can give them 23kmpl (like the HyCross does), they’ll jump ship. But until more affordable hybrids arrive, the diesel SUV remains the only way to get big-car presence without big-car fuel bills.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    It is not a Generalist, it’s a Specialist

    The days of the diesel hatchback are over. You will not see many diesel Swifts or i20s anymore because the math just does not work for small cars.

    Instead, diesel has become the heavy-duty choice. It is for the person who drives 50+km a day, the family that takes a road trip every month, and the enthusiast who wants a 4x4 that can actually pull itself out of the mud.

    The Way I See it

    Diesel is not dying, it’s just moving into the premium lane. As we look at how norms get stringent, BS7 norms coming down the road will have diesel engines get even more expensive. But as long as we have long highways and a love for big SUVs, the diesel engine is not going anywhere.

    It’s not a fuel choice anymore, it’s a lifestyle choice.

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