What the Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Needs to Stay on Top

New infotainment system already spied on test mule

Hybrid should be on the cards

The Hyundai Creta has consistently remained one of the best-selling SUVs in the country. Since its launch, the model has evolved with changing customer demands, adding more technology, safety features, and premium touches with every update. Now, with the next-generation Creta already spotted testing on Indian roads, expectations are naturally high.

While the spy shots have revealed little beyond a new infotainment setup, Hyundai has an opportunity to strengthen the Creta's position in an increasingly competitive segment. Here are a few areas where the next-generation model could take a significant leap forward.

A Truly Next-Generation Infotainment Experience

One of the biggest talking points from the recent spy images is the presence of a new infotainment screen. The current Creta already offers a feature-rich experience, but customer expectations have evolved rapidly over the last few years.

The next-generation Pleos system should not only be larger but also offer faster response times, a more intuitive interface, enhanced connected-car functionality, and seamless smartphone integration. With technology becoming a key purchase driver in this segment, Hyundai will need to ensure the Creta continues to lead from the front.

Rear Seat Comfort Deserves More Attention

The Creta has always been regarded as a practical family SUV, offering generous space and comfort for rear-seat occupants. However, there is room for improvement.

One feature that could make a meaningful difference is rear-seat ventilation. Ventilated front seats have become increasingly common, especially in a market like India. Extending this feature to second-row passengers would enhance overall comfort and strengthen the Creta's premium appeal. And we have seen many cars implementing this feature lately. One such example is the Kia Syros.

Additional improvements such as better under-thigh support, improved cushioning, and enhanced rear-seat convenience features would further elevate the ownership experience.

More Advanced ADAS and Safety Technology

Hyundai was among the early adopters of ADAS technology in the mass-market SUV space. A more refined ADAS package with smoother interventions, improved lane centring, and enhanced adaptive cruise control functionality would be welcome additions. At the same time, strengthening overall safety credentials will become increasingly important as customers place greater emphasis on crash protection and active safety systems.

Hybrid Tech for Future-proofing

The Hyundai Creta does a lot of things better than most of its rivals, and that is one of the reasons why the SUV has dominated the sales charts for years. However, its competitors have started knocking on the right doors. Hybrid technology is becoming increasingly popular in this price segment. Models such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been offering this technology for a couple of years now. More recently, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has also entered the conversation with electrified technology, while Renault is planning to introduce the hybrid-powered Renault Duster during the festive season.

Hyundai is unlikely to dilute its brand appeal by introducing a CNG powertrain in the Creta. Moreover, the Hyundai Creta Electric already caters to buyers looking for an EV. It is about time the next-generation Creta receives a hybrid powertrain, ensuring a degree of future-proofing and helping it stay ahead of evolving market trends.

The Creta N Line Needs More Than Cosmetic Changes

While the current Creta N Line delivers a sportier appearance, the differences beneath the skin are not substantial enough to create a distinctly different driving experience.

The next-generation Creta presents Hyundai with an opportunity to address this. Sharper steering calibration, improved body control, revised suspension tuning, and stronger braking performance would help the N Line establish a more credible enthusiast-focused identity.

If Hyundai intends to position the N Line as the driver's choice within the Creta range, it needs to offer meaningful mechanical upgrades rather than relying primarily on visual enhancements.

What We Think

Render

The next-generation Hyundai Creta does not need a complete reinvention. The SUV already has a strong foundation, a loyal customer base, and significant brand recall. However, maintaining its leadership position will require more than just a fresh design and larger screens.

If Hyundai can enhance technology, improve rear-seat comfort, elevate cabin quality, further strengthen safety, and give the N Line a genuinely sportier character, the next-generation Creta could once again set the benchmark in the midsize SUV segment.