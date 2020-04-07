Please Tell Us Your City

What else can you buy for the price of the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Celerio X?

April 07, 2020, 06:10 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
What else can you buy for the price of the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Celerio X?

Maruti Suzuki has launched a BS6 compliant version of its CelerioX hatchback. In essence, a flashier looking version of the Celerio hatchback, the Celerio X gets a brighter exterior paint job, black coloured wheels and orange accents for the cabin. It’s available across eight variants, five colour options and two transmissions setups. The range is priced from Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 5.72 lakh (average ex-showroom) and here is a list of what else you can buy for the price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Vxi and VXi (o) - Rs 4.95 lakh and Rs 5.01 lakh

These are the entry-level models for the Celerio X with just Rs 5000 difference between the standard model and optional model. In the case of the latter, you get a passenger airbag for the extra amount. In this price bracket you can have the Renault Kwid 1.0-litre RXT AMT (O), Kwid Climber AMT and Climber AMT optional, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi (O) 1.0, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Era 1.2, Renault Triber RXE and the Mahindra KUV100 K2 6str. All models listed from the Wagon R and beyond are base models but you get a bigger car for the price of a lower-priced model.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Zxi- Rs 5.2 lakh

This is the second-highest grade of the manual version that you buy when looking at the Celerio X. At this price range, you can the Datsun GoPlus A variant, Datsun Go T variant, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi 1.2, Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi and the Tiago Revotron XT. In the case of the Swift and Wagon R, you get more safety features and a bigger car.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X VXi AMT and VXi (O) AMT- Rs 5.38 lakh, Rs 5.44 lakh

These are both two-pedal versions of the Celerio X and for their price, you get MT spec models of the Datsun Go T (O) and the Mahindra KUV100 K2 Plus. You can also have the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi 1.0 (O) AMT which is the same as the Celerio X underneath but in a bigger and longer top hat.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X ZXi (o), ZXi AMT and ZXi (O) AMT- Rs 5.6 lakh, Rs 5.63 lakh, Rs 5.72 lakh

These are top-spec models for the Celerio X range and in this price bracket, you get quite a few cars as alternates. You get the Datsun Go Plus in A (O), Renault Triber RXL, Tata Tiago Revotron XZ as well as the Tata Altroz XE petrol. For just a marginal hike over the price of the Celerio X ZXi (O) and ZXi AMT you also get the Wagon R VXi AMT. The top-of-the-line ZXi (O) AMT’s price will get you a Wagon R VXi (O) 1.2 AMT.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Celerio X
  • Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.76 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.05 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.32 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 5.76 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.84 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.71 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.69 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.43 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.51 Lakh onwards

