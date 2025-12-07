CarWale
    Weekly News Roundup: Sierra Prices, New Seltos Teased, e Vitara Safety Rating

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    27,091 Views
    Weekly News Roundup: Sierra Prices, New Seltos Teased, e Vitara Safety Rating

    The previous week saw Tata continuing to build hype around the Sierra by announcing prices for four of its variants, Kia released new teasers of the upcoming Seltos ahead of its debut, and Maruti shared a major safety update for its first electric SUV, the e Vitara. Meanwhile, Lexus made the RX line more accessible with a new entry point. Here’s a complete round-up of all the key developments.

    Tata Sierra Prices

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    When Tata launched the Sierra last month, only the starting price was revealed. Now, the carmaker has announced prices for the Pure, Pure+, Adventure, and Adventure+ variants, which are priced between Rs. 12.99 lakh and Rs. 18.49 lakh, ex-showroom. These figures cover the lower and mid-spec trims, while prices for the top-spec Accomplished and Accomplished+ variants are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

    New Seltos

    Front View

    With its official unveil set for 10 December, Kia has begun releasing teasers of the new Seltos. The latest videos showcase a significantly updated exterior, featuring a reworked front fascia with split LED DRLs, a new alloy wheel design, and redesigned tail lamps. Interior and feature updates are also expected, with full details likely to surface closer to launch.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara B NCAP Safety Rating

    Front View

    Even as buyers await the price announcement of Maruti’s first electric SUV, the company continues to reveal new information. Maruti has confirmed that the e Vitara has secured a full five-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. While its battery specs, variants and features are already known, pricing is now expected in January 2025.

    Lexus RX Exquisite Variant

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The Lexus RX lineup has become more accessible with the introduction of a new entry-level Exquisite variant. Priced at Rs. 89.99 lakh, ex-showroom, it uses the brand’s 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain and can also be optioned with the Mark Levinson sound system for an additional Rs. 2 lakh.

    Hyundai Grand i10 G NCAP Safety Rating

    Front View

    The Made-in-India Hyundai Grand i10, tested for the South African market, received a zero-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection and three stars for Child Occupant Protection in the latest NCAP tests. However, these results may not directly reflect the performance of the Indian-market Grand i10 Nios, which comes with six airbags, seatbelt reminders, three-point seatbelts for all seats, and rear parking sensors as standard, equipment that could influence crash performance differently.

