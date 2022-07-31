Weekly news round-up: New Maruti Swift spied, Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings open, New launches and unveils in August

In the week gone by, we had come across a series of new car launches and learned more about the upcoming models in the country. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

Next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift spied testing

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift was spotted testing in Europe ahead of its anticipated debut in 2023. It is believed that the fourth-generation model will get new features like a 360-degree camera, heads-up display, and connected car technology.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG variant prices start at Rs 8.45 lakh

Hyundai has been planning on introducing a new top-spec Grand i10 Nios CNG variant in the country. Ahead of the official launch, we have learned that Grand i10 Asta will be introduced at a starting price of Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The feature list will be retained from the top-spec variant.

Production-ready Mahindra eXUV400 spotted testing

The production-ready Mahindra XUV400 was spotted testing ahead of its official debut. The mechanical details will be known at a later date. Based on what can be seen, the new model is expected to borrow styling elements from the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Mahindra XUV700 features revised

Mahindra has rejigged the feature list in the XUV700. Depending on the variant, the SUV has missed out on features like a height-adjustable driver seat, rear spoiler, follow-me-home headlamps, and rear wiper and defogger.

New car launches and unveils in August 2022

Here’s a list of new car launches and unveils in India in August. It includes an entry-level hatchback, a couple of electric vehicles, and a premium SUV.

New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be launched in India in August

Toyota recently commenced bookings for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The new SUV will be launched in the country in August 2022 and will be available in four variant options – E, S, G, and V. The vehicle will be available in both mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain options.

Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings open in India

Mahindra has commenced bookings for the Scorpio-N against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The company accumulated 25,000 bookings in just one minute and over one lakh bookings in just 30 minutes. The deliveries for the vehicle will begin on 26 September and the delivery dates will be announced by the end of August.