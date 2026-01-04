Weekly News Roundup: Kia Seltos Prices, Venue HX5+ Variant, and Punch Teased

Introduction

The first week of the new year brought with it a mix of important launches, updates, and teasers across segments. Kia kicked things off by announcing prices of the new Seltos, Hyundai expanded the Venue lineup with a new variant, and Tata offered a first glimpse of the updated Punch ahead of its imminent launch.

Kia Seltos Prices Announced

Kia announced the prices for the new generation Seltos at the start of 2026. The SUV is priced between Rs. 10.99 lakh and Rs. 19.99 lakh, ex showroom, and is offered in four core trims – HTE, HTK, HTX, and GTX, along with multiple optional packages. Engine options include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission choices span six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, IVT, seven-speed DCT, and six-speed automatic gearboxes.

Hyundai Venue HX5+ Variant Introduced

Hyundai India has added a new HX5+ variant to the Venue range, priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex showroom. It is powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox. Compared to the HX5 trim, the HX5+ brings additional features such as LED headlamps, roof rails, rear window sunshade, wireless charging, driver armrest with storage, rear wiper and washer, and a driver side power window with auto up and down function. Hyundai has also updated the HX4 variant, which now gets driver seat height adjustment as standard.

Tata Punch Facelift Teased

Tata Motors has teased the Punch facelift ahead of its launch on 13 January. This is the most substantial update for the ICE Punch since its 2021 debut and includes revised exterior styling, new colour options, and a refreshed wheel design. Mechanical options remain unchanged, with the 1.2-litre petrol engine offered with either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT, while the twin-cylinder CNG variant continues in the same configurations as before.