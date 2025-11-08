CarWale
    Weekly News Roundup: 2025 Venue Launched, Sierra Interior Teased, and XEV 9S Gets Closer to Debut

    Jay Shah

    Weekly News Roundup: 2025 Venue Launched, Sierra Interior Teased, and XEV 9S Gets Closer to Debut

    The week gone by had plenty to keep car enthusiasts excited. Hyundai announced the prices of the new Venue and its sporty N Line sibling, while Tata and Mahindra continued to tease their upcoming Sierra and XEV 9S SUVs. Honda, too, spiced things up with a new edition of the Elevate, and Toyota-Lexus issued a recall campaign for select models.

    2025 Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line Launched

    Front View

    Hyundai India rolled out the 2025 Venue lineup, bringing revised variants, new features, and a fresh ‘HX’ nomenclature. Prices now start from Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs. 59,000 less than before. The Venue N Line range, offered solely with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, now begins at Rs. 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom), down by Rs. 66,000. Both versions offer an expanded list of trims and powertrain options.

    Honda Elevate ADV Edition Introduced

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda launched the new Elevate ADV Edition at Rs. 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-end ZX trim, this special edition gets distinctive orange accents inside out, a sporty black theme, and two exterior colour choices. It can be had with both manual and CVT transmission options.

    New Tata Sierra Teaser Reveals More Details

    Tata Sierra Dashboard

    Building anticipation for its 15 November debut, Tata Motors dropped another teaser of the Sierra this week. The latest video confirms features such as triple digital displays on the dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, and a new red exterior paint option. The Sierra will be offered in both ICE and EV iterations, with the ICE model expected to debut first.

    Mahindra XEV 9S Nears Global Reveal

    Mahindra XEV 9S Dashboard

    Mahindra released fresh teasers of its upcoming seven-seater electric SUV, the XEV 9S. The SUV will feature a tri-screen setup, a panoramic sunroof, and a two-spoke steering wheel, mirroring the futuristic design direction of the brand’s INGLO-based EVs. The XEV 9S will make its global debut on 27 November at Mahindra’s ‘Scream Electric’ event in Bengaluru.

    Toyota and Lexus Announce Recall Campaigns

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Both Toyota and Lexus India have announced a voluntary recall for select models over a potential issue with the 360-degree camera system. The campaign aims to reprogram the Parking Assist ECU software, which controls the rear-view image display. Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by authorised dealerships for inspection and updates.

