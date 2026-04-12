Weekly News Roundup: 2026 Taigun, Grand i10 & Creta Special Editions

The past week saw a mix of new unveils, special edition launches, and upcoming model updates across key segments. Volkswagen revealed the 2026 Taigun, while Hyundai expanded its lineup with the introduction of special editions of the Creta and Grand i10 Nios. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Virtus facelift was spotted testing for the first time, indicating more updates in the pipeline.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Unveiled

Volkswagen India has took the wraps off the updated Taigun, showcasing a refreshed design and feature upgrades. The SUV gets sleeker LED headlamps, revised tail lamps, new alloy wheels, and illuminated logos. Inside, it benefits from a new instrument cluster, updated infotainment interface, a larger sunroof, and a powered driver seat. Mechanically, the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine now gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Prices are expected to be announced soon.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition Launched

Hyundai introduced the Vibe Edition of the Grand i10 Nios, with prices starting at Rs. 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Sportz variants, it adds cosmetic enhancements such as black alloy wheels and red interior inserts, along with feature upgrades including a segment-first dash camera. The hatchback continues with the 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with manual and AMT gearboxes.

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Launched

Hyundai also rolled out the Summer Edition of the Creta, with prices ranging from Rs. 12.06 lakh to Rs. 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered across multiple trims, it brings feature additions such as a digital instrument cluster, dashcam, and enhanced safety tech, making premium features more accessible across the lineup.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Spotted Testing

The Volkswagen Virtus facelift was spotted testing for the first time, hinting at an upcoming update for the sedan. Expected changes include revised styling, new features, and interior upgrades, while the existing 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines are likely to be retained. The Virtus facelift is expected to follow the Volkswagen Taigun facelift, which was unveiled son 9 April.