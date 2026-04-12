CarWale
    AD

    Weekly News Roundup: 2026 Taigun, Grand i10 & Creta Special Editions

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    3,890 Views
    Weekly News Roundup: 2026 Taigun, Grand i10 & Creta Special Editions

    The past week saw a mix of new unveils, special edition launches, and upcoming model updates across key segments. Volkswagen revealed the 2026 Taigun, while Hyundai expanded its lineup with the introduction of special editions of the Creta and Grand i10 Nios. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Virtus facelift was spotted testing for the first time, indicating more updates in the pipeline.

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Unveiled

    Volkswagen India has took the wraps off the updated Taigun, showcasing a refreshed design and feature upgrades. The SUV gets sleeker LED headlamps, revised tail lamps, new alloy wheels, and illuminated logos. Inside, it benefits from a new instrument cluster, updated infotainment interface, a larger sunroof, and a powered driver seat. Mechanically, the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine now gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Prices are expected to be announced soon.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition Launched

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai introduced the Vibe Edition of the Grand i10 Nios, with prices starting at Rs. 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Sportz variants, it adds cosmetic enhancements such as black alloy wheels and red interior inserts, along with feature upgrades including a segment-first dash camera. The hatchback continues with the 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with manual and AMT gearboxes.

    Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Launched

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai also rolled out the Summer Edition of the Creta, with prices ranging from Rs. 12.06 lakh to Rs. 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered across multiple trims, it brings feature additions such as a digital instrument cluster, dashcam, and enhanced safety tech, making premium features more accessible across the lineup.

    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Spotted Testing

    Front View

    The Volkswagen Virtus facelift was spotted testing for the first time, hinting at an upcoming update for the sedan. Expected changes include revised styling, new features, and interior upgrades, while the existing 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines are likely to be retained. The Virtus facelift is expected to follow the Volkswagen Taigun facelift, which was unveiled son 9 April.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Unwrapped Xiaomi YU7 GT spotted: Why there’s no Xiaomi car in India
     Next 
    Hyundai Cars Set to Get Expensive in India Starting May 2026

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Apr
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Apr
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi SQ8
    Audi SQ8
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Rs. 10.37 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Majestor
    Launching in 2 days
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz CLA
    Launching in 6 days
    Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Rs. 55.00 - 59.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.82 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.36 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.48 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.98 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.51 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.20 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.48 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.60 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.25 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Weekly News Roundup: 2026 Taigun, Grand i10 & Creta Special Editions