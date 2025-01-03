Wagon R is top selling Maruti in 2024

Has completed 25 years in the Indian car market

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is the automaker’s top-selling model from April to December 2024. It sold 1.90,855 lakh units of the tall boy, narrowly beating out the Ertiga MPV, which sold 1, 90,000 lakh units in the same period. Joining the Wagon R and Ertiga is Swift, with 1 72 808 units, and the Baleno, with 1, 72, 000 units

The Wagon R’s success should come as no surprise as it is now Maruti’s longest-selling brand with over 32 lakh units sold since it was launched in 1999. On its 25th anniversary celebrations, Maruti revealed that it was seeing higher demand for the 1.0-litre engine variants and that it also saw a growth of 20 per cent over the previous FY (2024) for the automatic variants.

After nearly a year, Maruti finally saw growth in demand for its small cars with its sub-Ciaz range all seeing an increase in demand in December 2024. It sold a total of 77, 524 units as compared to 63, 855 units in the corresponding period in 2023. However, while there was growth in demand in December, the overall numbers are still down and the automaker believes that this is a function of demand which is expected to see an uptick within the next two years.

Top Maruti cars sold from April- December 2024

Maruti Wagon R- 1, 90, 855

Maruti Ertiga- 1, 90, 000

Maruti Swift- 1, 72, 808

Maruti Baleno-1, 70, 000

Maruti Dzire- 1, 68, 000

Maruti Fronx- 1, 60, 000