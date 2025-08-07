Wagon R Achieves 10 Million Global Sales

Launched in India in 1999

Top-selling Maruti in 2024

The Wagon R lineup has completed 10 million in global sales. Since its global launch in 1993, it has been one of the top-selling models for the parent company, Suzuki, with initial strides made in Japan and Europe, before making its mark in developing markets (at that time) like India in 1999.

In an official statement, the Japanese automaker said, “The Wagon R was developed as a semi-bonnet-style mini wagon. It is a model that represents Suzuki, and is loved by many customers in Japan as a comfortable and easy-to-use car that puts the driver first. In addition to models exported from Japan, they were produced in India, Hungary, Indonesia, and other regions, and have continued to evolve to meet local needs. We have developed the technologies that have been honed in accordance with the standards for mini cars around the world in the form of the Wagon R series.”

There is absolutely no doubt that a large chunk of these 10 million sales has come from India, which initially treated the tall boy with a bit of skepticism. Within a short time frame, it gained acceptance in the market, allowing it to become the top-selling Maruti car in 2024, with over 1.90 lakh units sold. The Wagon R has held a long presence in the Indian market, even more than the Alto for that matter.

In our conversations with Maruti earlier this year, the automaker revealed that there was a high demand for the 1.0-litre variants of the Wagon R, and more people were buying its automatic versions since the launch of this generation in 2019.