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    VW should bring ID. Polo EV to India, even if it’s pricing doesn’t make sense

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    Sagar Bhanushali

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    VW should bring ID. Polo EV to India, even if it’s pricing doesn’t make sense

    Volkswagen has revealed the all-electric ID. Polo, and while India isn’t on the roadmap, I think it should be, even if the price makes one wince.

    Let’s address the obvious first. With a starting price of around €25,000 (roughly Rs. 22 lakh) in Germany, the ID. Polo could easily cost between Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh if brought to India as a CBU. That’s a far cry from the OG Polo or even the Polo GTI. But that’s precisely why Volkswagen should consider it anyway.

    Because the ID. Polo isn’t just a replacement, it’s an entirely new proposition. With up to 454km of WLTP range, superfast charging and features like ADAS, large dual screens, and vehicle-to-load capability, this is no longer a straightforward city car. It’s a fairly compact EV with big-car ambitions.

    Volkswagen Right Rear Three Quarter

    Bringing the ID. Polo to India wouldn’t be about volumes. It would be about perception. Volkswagen still has some way to go when it comes to finding a strong foothold in India, and a tech-forward, quality EV could serve as a halo product, something that showcases intent and capability when we talk alternative fuels.

    Yes, it would be expensive. Yes, it would be niche. But in a market that’s slowly warming up to premium EVs, the ID. Polo could do something the old Polo once did brilliantly i.e. make people aspire to own a Volkswagen.

    Volkswagen Right Side View
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