VW should bring ID. Polo EV to India, even if it’s pricing doesn’t make sense

Volkswagen has revealed the all-electric ID. Polo, and while India isn’t on the roadmap, I think it should be, even if the price makes one wince.

Let’s address the obvious first. With a starting price of around €25,000 (roughly Rs. 22 lakh) in Germany, the ID. Polo could easily cost between Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh if brought to India as a CBU. That’s a far cry from the OG Polo or even the Polo GTI. But that’s precisely why Volkswagen should consider it anyway.

Because the ID. Polo isn’t just a replacement, it’s an entirely new proposition. With up to 454km of WLTP range, superfast charging and features like ADAS, large dual screens, and vehicle-to-load capability, this is no longer a straightforward city car. It’s a fairly compact EV with big-car ambitions.

Bringing the ID. Polo to India wouldn’t be about volumes. It would be about perception. Volkswagen still has some way to go when it comes to finding a strong foothold in India, and a tech-forward, quality EV could serve as a halo product, something that showcases intent and capability when we talk alternative fuels.

Yes, it would be expensive. Yes, it would be niche. But in a market that’s slowly warming up to premium EVs, the ID. Polo could do something the old Polo once did brilliantly i.e. make people aspire to own a Volkswagen.