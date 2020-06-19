VW Group to buy remaining shares, fully own Audi

- VW to pay approximately 237 million euros for full control of the luxury automaker Audi

Reports state that Volkswagen Group will be buying the last remaining 0.36 percent shares in Audi. As the brand already owns the other 99.64 percent, it makes VW the owner of Audi going forth.

It all started back in the year 1964 when VW acquired Audi from Daimler-Benz with a 50 percent stake hold in Audi. Over the years, the figure went all the way up to the current 99.64 percent.

Sources disclosed that the cost involved for VW to make this final buyout also includes an overwhelming 48 percent premium! So, for the 152,749 outstanding shares, VW will pay 1,551 euros instead of the current share price of 1,050 euros.

This amounts to 237 million euros, and the official transfer is expected to happen at Audi's annual general meeting in the coming months. Post which, it will put the VW Group in full control of the luxury automaker Audi.

VW was quoted telling reporters, 'Volkswagen AG announced and specified that it has set the cash settlement to be paid to the minority shareholders in return for the transfer of their shares at 1,551.53 euros per Audi AG share.”