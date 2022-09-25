CarWale
    Volvo’s all-new flagship electric SUV to be revealed on November 9

    Sagar Bhanushali

    - The EX90 will have cameras, radars and LiDAR, all powered by a complex computing platform and software. 

    - The car is designed to understand you and its surroundings to help keep you and others in traffic safe.  

    In a few days’ time Volvo will reveal its all-new fully electric flagship SUV – the EX90. The Swedish carmaker has said that this new model will mark the starts of a new era when it comes to safety. So what can you expect in the EX90? Basically, it’s a car designed to understand you and its surroundings to help keep you and others in traffic safe. Volvo claims that it can also get smarter and safer over time, as it learns from new data and receives updates. 

    The development of Volvo’s latest safety technology is based on understanding human behaviour. Starting with the outside, the EX90 will have cameras, radars and LiDAR, all powered by a complex computing platform and software, working together to create a 360-degree real-time view of the world. Volvo says that the sensors are designed to respond and react when you are just a millisecond too late. The LiDAR senses the road in front of you, whether its day or night, and also at highway speeds. It can see small objects hundreds of metres ahead, creating more time to inform, act and avoid. And as the cars hit the roads and the systems learn from the data they generate, Volvo’s research indicates that their software and sensors can help reduce accidents that result in serious injury or death by up to 20 per cent. 

    Likewise, Volvo estimates that the systems can even improve overall crash avoidance by up to nine per cent, which could lead to millions of accidents avoided over time.  In the next few weeks Volvo will unveil more of the technologies coming to the EX90. Features that will mostly be regarding the safety aspect so do stay tuned. 

