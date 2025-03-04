Volvo XC90 facelift launched in India at Rs. 1.02 crore

Available in a single, top-spec variant

Deliveries from March 2025

The Volvo XC90 facelift has been launched in India at Rs 1.02 crore (ex-showroom). This is the SUV's most major update, and it is getting cosmetic and feature updates. It is available in a single fully-loaded variant and only with petrol power.

Exterior changes include a new face with the latest Volvo logo and a new design for the alloy wheels. It is available in six exterior colour schemes.

The bigger change is inside where Volvo has added new upholstery trims and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, now 11.3-inches. It gets the usual host of goodies like multi-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster, driver assistance systems, powered seats, powered tail gate and a full LED light package.

The only engine on offer is Volvo's 2.0-litre turbo petrol producing 250bhp and 360Nm. There is a 48V mild-hybrid system and an eight-speed AT powering the front wheels. 0-100kmph comes up in 7.7 seconds.

Rivals for the Volvo XC90 include the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, but also the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Deliveries will start from this month.