CarWale
    AD

    Volvo XC90 facelift launched in India at Rs. 1.02 crore

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    5,585 Views
    Volvo XC90 facelift launched in India at Rs. 1.02 crore
    • Available in a single, top-spec variant
    • Deliveries from March 2025

    The Volvo XC90 facelift has been launched in India at Rs 1.02 crore (ex-showroom). This is the SUV's most major update, and it is getting cosmetic and feature updates. It is available in a single fully-loaded variant and only with petrol power.

    Exterior changes include a new face with the latest Volvo logo and a new design for the alloy wheels. It is available in six exterior colour schemes.

    Volvo XC90 facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    The bigger change is inside where Volvo has added new upholstery trims and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, now 11.3-inches. It gets the usual host of goodies like multi-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster, driver assistance systems, powered seats, powered tail gate and a full LED light package.

    The only engine on offer is Volvo's 2.0-litre turbo petrol producing 250bhp and 360Nm. There is a 48V mild-hybrid system and an eight-speed AT powering the front wheels. 0-100kmph comes up in 7.7 seconds.

    Rivals for the Volvo XC90 include the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, but also the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Deliveries will start from this month.

    Volvo XC90 Image
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Red Bull Moto Jam Motorsport Festival to take place in Chennai on 12 April
     Next 
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Teased: India Launch in Q2 2025

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Mar
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Feb
    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Rs. 2.49 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Emeya
    Lotus Emeya
    Rs. 2.34 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Emira
    Lotus Emira
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1 LWB
    BMW iX1 LWB
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.50 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Skoda New Kodiaq

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Mar
    Volvo S90
    Volvo S90
    Rs. 68.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC90 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.22 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.27 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.18 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.22 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.27 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.13 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.29 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.19 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.15 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo XC90 facelift launched in India at Rs. 1.02 crore