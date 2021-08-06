Volvo XC40 Recharge launch postponed to early 2022

- Volvo attributes the change in plan to aglobal shortage of semiconductors

- Volvo XC40 Recharge bookings have also been deferred to a later date

Swedish car manufacturer, Volvo has rescheduled the launch of the XC40 Recharge in the country to early 2022 from its anticipated launch later this year. The company has also decided to defer the bookings to a later date. The company attributes the change in plans to a global shortage of semiconductors.

Back in March, the company had showcased the XC40 Recharge in the country and its deliveries were slated to commence from October 2021. However, the shortage of semiconductors has resulted in rescheduling the production of the XC40 Recharge. Mechanically, the two electric motors are powered by a 78kWh battery pack which generates 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The XC40 Recharge will be capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 4.9-seconds, while the top speed is electronically restricted to 180kmph. Volvo claims to deliver a driving range of 418kms under the WLTP cycle.

Over the next few months, Volvo will introduce the petrol variants of the S90 premium sedan and the XC60 SUV. The launch date for the XC40 Recharge will be announced at a later date.