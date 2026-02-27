Volvo updates EX30 with Entry-level Powertrain and More Features

Updates announced for the Euro-spec model

New single-motor variant introduced

Volvo has announced a series of updates for the EX30 sold in Europe and the UK. These include new entry-level powertrains, interior themes, expanded trim options, and additional technology features. Some of these updates will also be rolled out to existing customers via over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

The updated EX30 range now includes a new 110kW (150bhp) single-motor variant paired with a 51kWh battery pack, offering a claimed WLTP range of up to 339km. For buyers seeking more range, a larger 69kWh battery option is available, delivering up to 476km on a single charge.

New features include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality. The EX30 is now hardware-ready to support V2L, enabling the vehicle’s battery to power external devices such as electric bicycles, tools, or camping equipment via an optional adapter. The feature will initially be introduced in select markets, and is scheduled to be deployed through OTA updates.

Volvo has also revised the user interface with a redesigned settings and controls layout, along with a customisable content bar aimed at improving accessibility. On the design front, two new interior themes, ‘Harvest’ and ‘Black’, have been added, featuring recycled materials and updated trim elements. Availability of features and variants may differ across markets.