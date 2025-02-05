CarWale
    Volvo reports drop in sales in January 2025

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    2,199 Views
    Volvo reports drop in sales in January 2025
    • 5 per cent drop in overall sales
    • Sales of ICE and mild hybrid models affected

    Volvo reported global sales of 50,820 cars in January, signifying a 5 per cent decline in sales compared to the same period last year. While the sale of electrified models increased across all major markets, Volvo sold 17 per cent less petrol and mild hybrid models across the period.

    According to the Swedish carmaker, the decrease in total sales was largely due to the timing of the Chinese New Year. In all, Volvo’s sales of electrified models – both fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars – grew 17 per cent compared with the same period last year and accounted for 44 per cent of all cars sold during January. The share of fully electric cars constituted 19 per cent of all cars sold for the month.

    In January, the XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 18,972 units (2024: 18,011), followed by the XC40/EX40 with total sales of 8,736 units (2024: 12,628) and the XC90 a t 7,473 units (2024: 8,167).

    Here in India, Volvo’s current line-up includes the XC90, the XC60, the S90, the EX40 and the C40 Recharge. Volvo India has already confirmed that their flagship EX90 EV will be launched in India alongside its entry-level iteration, the EX30. Currently, the brand has two electric models on sale including the EX40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge.

    Volvo C40 Recharge
