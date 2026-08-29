Volvo EX90 and ES90 Listed on Indian Website Ahead of Launch in October

Two major launches for 2026

Both are expected to be offered with a similar feature list

The Volvo EX90 SUV and ES90 sedan have been listed on the Volvo India website ahead of their official India launch on October 12. The models are a part of the automaker’s larger plans for India and follow in the footsteps of the XC60 and XC90 SUVs that were launched last year.

Volvo EX90

This is Volvo’s flagship SUV and is expected to be launched in India to compete with cars like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV as well as future models from BMW and Audi. It gets the same boxy shape as its ICE sibling but with electric motivation. The interior too is very similar to what’s being offered on the ICE model, but with an extended feature list. Globally, the EX90 is offered with both RWD and AWD, but we expect that since the competition is tight in India, Volvo is likely to offer AWD for at least one variant of the vehicle. This AWD version, globally, offers up to 650 km of range and over 500Nm of torque as a part of the package. Some of the major features are expected to include multi-zone climate control, dual digital screens, leather upholstery, full LED light package and level 2 ADAS.

This will be a new challenge for Volvo as while it’s a relatively untapped space, a major rival is the BMW i7 sedan, which has already built a reputation for itself in terms of size, features and road presence. The ES90 isn’t short of any of these thanks to a 92kWh battery pack, 625km range, decent second row package and optional AWD but will have its work cut out once launched thanks to BMW’s reach in terms of sales and service. In terms of appearance, the ES90 takes after its ICE sibling with the same square lines, T-shaped headlights and C-shaped tail lamps.