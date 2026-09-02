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    Volvo EX60 India Launch In 2027

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    Desirazu Venkat
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    Volvo EX60 India Launch In 2027
    • Fourth EV from Volvo for India
    • Globally revealed this year

    Volvo’s electric onslaught for India will continue in 2027 with the launch of the EX60 SUV for the Indian market. Revealed earlier this year, this is Volvo’s newest EV and will be their fourth electric model for India.

    The EX60 carries the same exterior design as its ICE sibling but with some EV-specific elements like the grille-less face, design for the wheels and a new take on Volvo’s vertically stacked tail lamps. It measures in at 4.80-meters with a wheelbase of 2.97-meters and offers two rows of seating. Unlike its elder sibling that gets a portrait-oriented screen, this one is landscape but has all the functions built into it.

    Volvo XC60 Dashboard

    Globally, the EX60 can be had in RWD and AWD guise, but given Volvo’s recent strategy of offering top-end models, we expect India to get a P12 AWD version with all the bells and whistles the car has on offer. It’s powered by a 510bhp dual motor package offering a claimed range of 661km and a 0-100kmph time of 4.6 seconds.

    Volvo XC60 Left Front Three Quarter

    The EX60 will form the mid-tier for the Swedish automaker’s electric offensive for India. It is expected to be priced up to Rs. 75 lakh and will take on the Tesla Model Y L AWD in India, which is significantly cheaper but offers roughly the same package.

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