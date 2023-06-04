CarWale
    Volvo EX30 teaser reveals more details ahead of official debut

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Volvo EX30 teaser reveals more details ahead of official debut

    -         Will get a 12.3-inch central screen and dashboard-spanning sound bar 

    -         To break cover on 7 June 

    Volvo’s newest offering in the EV space will be the EX30. It will be a compact SUV and premiere on 7 June. Ahead of that, the Scandinavian carmaker has given us newer details of the EX30 in its newest teaser. 

    What will the EX30 look like? 

    The EX30 will take its design inspiration from the bigger EX90. It will receive the newest interpretation of Volvo’s characteristic ‘Thor hammer’ headlamp design, a multi-LED setup, and minimalistic styling. At the back, the EX90-like tail lamp signature will also get a multi-LED signature. The LED tail lamps will extend onto the C-pillar and the tailgate will carry an upright design.  

    What will the interior of the EX30 be like? 

    Volvo Dashboard

    The new teasers of the EX30’s cabin reveal an upright-stacked, 12.3-inch touchscreen with curved edges. Moreover, the cabin will have a sound bar running atop the dashboard across its entire length. Even the air vents have been vertically designed and have a minimalistic style like the rest of the cabin. Volvo, being a forerunner in sustainability, will have a cabin that will use a lot of sustainable materials as well.  

    Powertrain of the EX30 

    Although not officially confirmed, the EX30 is likely to be offered with a 51kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) pack and a 69kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese (NMC) battery pack. This will allow it to have a claimed range of around 480-500km under the EPA cycle. The power outputs from the motors are yet to be disclosed.  

    Volvo Right Front Three Quarter

    When will the Volvo EX30 be launched in India? 

    After the global premiere on 7 June, 2023, Volvo is expected to launch the EX30 globally before the end of this year or early next year. We expect its India debut promptly after the global sale commences.  

