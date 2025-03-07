Volvo ES90 Breaks Cover: 700km of Driving Range!

Built on the brand’s SPA2 platform

300km of range in just 10 minutes

Volvo has officially unveiled the all-new ES90 electric sedan, which will be sold alongside the ICE S90. This new electric sedan from the Swedish maker is said to deliver a claimed driving range of up to 700km on a single charge.

The new Volvo ES90 is built on the brand’s SPA2 platform along with the new 800V electric architecture, enabling the model to attain a maximum charging speed of up to 350kW. With this, the ES90 can gain 300km worth of driving range in just 10 minutes of fast charging. That said, the electric sedan will have a 106kWh battery pack, effectively delivering a WLTP-claimed range of around 700km. Other technical specifications with regards to the motor and power output are yet to be revealed.

Design-wise, the ES90 is unmistakably a Volvo with its signature Thor-hammer style LED headlamps, blanked-off grille with Volvo logo, vertical split LED DRLs, flush fitting door handles, and multi-spoke alloy wheels with options of 20 and 22-inch profiles.

The rear profile too, is subtly done, with a notchback-style tailgate, C-shaped LED headlamps, and stop lamps flanking the rear windscreen. Furthermore, the ES90 also gets a LiDAR module mounted on the roof, adding to its advanced safety suite.

As for the features, the Volvo ES90 gets a free-standing 14.5-inch infotainment screen with built-in Google services, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 25-speakers sourced from Bowers and Wilkins, 360-degree camera, ADAS, ventilated and powered front seats, and an all-digital instrument panel.