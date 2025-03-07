CarWale
    AD

    Volvo ES90 Breaks Cover: 700km of Driving Range!

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    20,534 Views
    Volvo ES90 Breaks Cover: 700km of Driving Range!
    • Built on the brand’s SPA2 platform
    • 300km of range in just 10 minutes

    Volvo has officially unveiled the all-new ES90 electric sedan, which will be sold alongside the ICE S90. This new electric sedan from the Swedish maker is said to deliver a claimed driving range of up to 700km on a single charge.

    The new Volvo ES90 is built on the brand’s SPA2 platform along with the new 800V electric architecture, enabling the model to attain a maximum charging speed of up to 350kW. With this, the ES90 can gain 300km worth of driving range in just 10 minutes of fast charging. That said, the electric sedan will have a 106kWh battery pack, effectively delivering a WLTP-claimed range of around 700km. Other technical specifications with regards to the motor and power output are yet to be revealed.

    Volvo Left Rear Three Quarter

    Design-wise, the ES90 is unmistakably a Volvo with its signature Thor-hammer style LED headlamps, blanked-off grille with Volvo logo, vertical split LED DRLs, flush fitting door handles, and multi-spoke alloy wheels with options of 20 and 22-inch profiles.

    The rear profile too, is subtly done, with a notchback-style tailgate, C-shaped LED headlamps, and stop lamps flanking the rear windscreen. Furthermore, the ES90 also gets a LiDAR module mounted on the roof, adding to its advanced safety suite.

    Volvo Dashboard

    As for the features, the Volvo ES90 gets a free-standing 14.5-inch infotainment screen with built-in Google services, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 25-speakers sourced from Bowers and Wilkins, 360-degree camera, ADAS, ventilated and powered front seats, and an all-digital instrument panel.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Renault Kiger Facelift Testing Begins in India
     Next 
    Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched in India

    Related News

    Skoda Previews New Seven-seat EV SUV

    Skoda Previews New Seven-seat EV SUV

    By Desirazu Venkat

    16 Mar 2025

    Volkswagen Golf GTI is Coming to India!

    Volkswagen Golf GTI is Coming to India!

    By Haji Chakralwale

    04 Mar 2025

    Honda Registers 5,616 Units Sales in India

    Honda Registers 5,616 Units Sales in India

    By Haji Chakralwale

    02 Mar 2025

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Mar
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Feb
    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Rs. 2.49 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Emeya
    Lotus Emeya
    Rs. 2.34 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Emira
    Lotus Emira
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1 LWB
    BMW iX1 LWB
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.50 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Skoda New Kodiaq

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo ES90 Breaks Cover: 700km of Driving Range!