    Volvo Cars Get a Massive Price Cut Post GST 2.0

    Volvo Cars Get a Massive Price Cut Post GST 2.0
    • Volvo XC90 receives maximum benefits
    • Electric model prices remain unchanged

    Volvo Cars India has announced a significant price reduction for two of its models following the new GST 2.0 relief. The revised prices will come into effect from 22 September 2025.

    The recently refreshed Volvo XC60 has received a price cut of Rs. 4,79,333, while the flagship XC90 benefits the most with a reduction of Rs. 6,92,660. With this, the XC60 and XC90 are now priced at Rs. 67,10,667 and Rs. 96,97,240, respectively (all prices ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the brand’s electric models continue with unchanged prices as there is no revision in taxes.

    Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo Car India, said, As a responsible business and a Swedish luxury carmaker, our aim is to make luxury mobility more accessible and provide our customers with the best offers. By offering this combination of GST benefits and special offers as part of the Double Festive Delight, we are also reinforcing our confidence in the growth of this niche segment in India. We are poised for a strong and successful festive season, driven by this positive change and our robust product portfolio.

