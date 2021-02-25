Volvo Car India opens a new dealership in Chennai

- Volvo Tamilnadu begins sales and service operations

- The dealership is located at Anna Salai Road

Volvo Car India has opened a new dealership in Chennai under the ownership of Prakar Automotive (Volvo Tamilnadu). The showroom is located at Anna Salai Road while the workshop is situated at TVK Industrial Estate, and both the facilities are spread across 7,000 square feet and 10,000 square feet, respectively.

Volvo Tamilnadu workshop provides Volvo Personal Service (VPS) to its customers. According to the company, VPS is a new way of working to ensure that all of the customers’ needs are met to their satisfaction. The process is also aimed at increasing workshop capacity, productivity, quality, and efficiency.

Speaking at the inauguration, Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “Chennai is a very important market in India as it is among the fastest-growing metro cities and home to aspiring and affluent families. Our new dealership will help us in reaching out to the growing market and achieving our goal of providing safe and sustainable luxury mobility to our customers in India. Volvo Cars believe in providing the best-in-class experience to its esteemed customers and ensures a top-notch customer experience throughout the customer journey. I am confident that Volvo Tamilnadu will help us in achieving our objectives in the market.”